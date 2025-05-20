Experienced Software Developer - SIP/VoIP
We're seeking an experienced Software Developer specializing in SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technologies to join our team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. Could that be you?
Who is your future team?
We're a collaborative group of engineers passionate about solving complex problems and driving innovation. With a focus on continuous learning and growth, we allocate 10% of our time to exploring new ideas and improving our skills. As part of our team, you'll contribute to developing and maintaining SIP software used across Axis products. You will be working in a function team as a backend developer with fellow backend developers, a web developer, and a test engineer.
What you'll do here as an Experienced Software Developer ?
You will work with the engineers responsible for the SIP (VoIP) implementation not just for the Intercoms and Speakers but for all Axis products using SIP. You will develop both new features and maintain existing ones.
Everyone in the team works on their continuous learning and innovation. This is important to us, and time is set aside for it. Maybe you will be the one coming up with a cool new feature, a new area to explore or a more efficient way of working.
Who are you?
We believe you are a team player who challenges the way we work to make sure we learn and improve. While our Linux based platform supports other languages, like C++, Rust and Go, most of our code is written in C, so we believe that this is your preferred language. We also believe you have lots of curiosity and love problem solving together with your team. At Axis, we place a high degree of confidence in our engineers, and as one, you'll have a significant impact on the development of our features.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Working knowledge of C and Embedded Linux
* Understanding of SIP protocol
* Strong collaboration and communication skills
Bonus points for:
* Knowledge of GStreamer, PipeWire, ALSA
* Knowledge of WebRTC or other VoIP protocols
* Experience in Git, Yocto/BitBake
About your future manager
As your manager I will do my very best to support you in reaching your full potential in a great work environment. I will do this by being there for you and listening to your thoughts, ideas, etc. I will challenge you to help you grow and support you when you want to try something new or do something in a different way.
What Axis have to offer
Our people are our most important key to success, and we therefore want to make sure you love working with us. Your employment comes with a comprehensive range of benefits, such as flexible working hours, "fika" every morning, insurance coverage, physical training grants and, as a unique perk, a complimentary Axis bicycle. Most importantly we offer you an environment with plenty of opportunities for you to grow in the direction you want.
Ready to Act?
Submit your application to us as soon as you are ready. We are actively recruiting.
To find out more please contact Marie Åkesson at +46 46 272 1800.
