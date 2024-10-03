Experienced Researcher
2024-10-03
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a creative researcher to engage in the development of current and future mobile networks' generations, used by billions of people. This opportunity is to join our Ericsson Research team working with the 3rd Generation Partnership project (3GPP) in Core Networks and Compute, driving Ericsson's strategies in 5G Advanced/6G standardization!
Our Core Network activities cover all the Working Groups in 3GPP Core Network standardization, mainly:
• SA (Service and System Aspects)
• SA2 (System Aspects 2) which develops the overall 3GPP system architecture.
• SA6 which provides application layer architecture specifications for 3GPP verticals.
At Ericsson Research, our diverse team collaborates in global cross-organizational teams, and have opportunities to learn and work with top industry researchers on the newest technologies!
Ericsson celebrates diversity and inclusion together with flexibility and international mobility.
The position will be based in Sweden at our Stockholm office.
What you will do:
• Create, research and develop novel concepts, solutions and algorithms by using, e.g., simulators, prototypes, etc.
• Protect these new technical solutions with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), write research articles, etc.
• Act as a researcher and/or delegate, working with contributions for and participate in 3GPP standardization meetings.
• Represent Ericsson in other external fora, such as university collaborations, national and European research projects, and customer meetings.
• Provide expertise to impact Ericsson business and products to enable the journey to 5G Evolution/6G and beyond.
• Communicate results, a very important aspect of the work we do!
The skills you bring:
• MSc degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or engineering background. Preferably with a specialization towards Networking and Communication, Exposure or AI/ML analytics. Having a PhD in one of the forementioned area and/or substantial experience of standardization work is a merit.
• Curiosity and interest in working with 3GPP standardization.
• Knowledge of Mobile Networks and industry understanding
• Knowledge of Edge Computing
• Demonstrated leadership capacity
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
• Outstanding networking, collaboration, communication and innovation skills with high energy and motivation
• Analytical thinking combined with a healthy dose of creativity
• The ability to express and demonstrate ideas, to acquire and apply new knowledge, and to transfer this to others
