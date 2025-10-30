Experienced QA Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a proactive and highly analytical QA Engineer with a proven track record in test automation and a passion for building robust quality processes from scratch? Do you want to play a critical role in a global technology company that actively contributes to a more sustainable world through innovative IoT solutions?
This is a unique opportunity for you to establish and own the entire QA function in Stockholm for an international development team focused on critical cloud and mobile applications. If you thrive on taking initiative and introducing structure, this is the challenge for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will join a global leader in environmental and water technology. The company develops advanced IoT cloud services and applications (web and mobile) that enable customers worldwide to remotely monitor, manage, and optimize their physical hardware, such as pumps. The product helps customers plan maintenance, predict future failures, and respond to alarms more effectively.
This role is a key new hire. You will be the sole dedicated QA Engineer in Stockholm for a focused, mature development team based in the Netherlands. This setup grants you a high degree of freedom and responsibility to define the QA strategy for their web and mobile applications. You will report to the manager in Stockholm but collaborate daily with the remote international team (backend developers, product owner, and front-end consultants). Your primary mission is to introduce automated testing and uplift the overall quality process.
You are offered
• The opportunity to design and implement the QA process and introduce automated testing.
• Freedom and flexibility.
• A long-term position in a global company with strong values and great benefits.
• Exciting projects within cloud services and IoT.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As the QA Engineer, your main focus will be to take ownership of the quality assurance process for the IoT platform's user-facing applications:
• Define, implement, and maintain a structured QA process for the development team.
• Automation strategy: Lead the development and integration of automated tests for both web and mobile (iOS/Android) layers into the CI/CD pipeline.
• Regression Testing: Design, document, and implement test cases for regression testing, including setting up automated night-time regression test suites.
• Manual Testing: Take over and execute crucial manual tests and verifications, significantly offloading the development and product teams from current testing duties.
• Work closely with the international team to provide quality feedback during design and sprint reviews, ensuring a customer-first perspective.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
• Advanced knowledge of manual and automated testing, including regression testing.
• Strong hands-on experience with test automation tools/frameworks for front-end (e.g., Selenium, Cypress, Playwright) and mobile (e.g., Appium, Detox).
• Solid knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, modern frameworks (React, Angular, or Vue), and scripting languages (JavaScript, Python).
• Good experience in managing testing for distributed development teams.
• Good communication skills to interact effectively with a remote team.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with SCADA systems.
• Experience within the mechanics industry.
• Understanding of cloud development environments.
We are looking for a highly logical, solutions-oriented, and independent individual. You must possess the ability to take initiative and drive change, rather than passively waiting for instructions. Success in this role requires a candidate who is genuinely curious, open-minded, and non-judgmental, with a positive attitude towards structuring and streamlining processes-someone who is eager to come in and "sort things out" with a fresh perspective. The ability to take a holistic view of the product, challenge assumptions, and understand the real-world customer problems is crucial for success.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
our client Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15115450". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9580636