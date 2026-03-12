Experienced IT Procurement Buyer - Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the assignment We are looking for an experienced Digital Buyer Consultant to join a dynamic procurement team within a global organization. In this role you will drive sourcing initiatives, negotiate strategic agreements, and collaborate with stakeholders across multiple regions.
Location Gothenburg, Sweden. On-site.
Assignment period 1 May 2026 - 31 December 2026
Key responsibilities
• Lead and drive global category strategies into actionable sourcing plans * Deliver measurable business results through strategic sourcing initiatives * Conduct negotiations that secure cost savings and strong commercial terms * Establish and manage supplier agreements with clear KPIs and performance targets * Execute and complete ongoing and new RFQs * Ensure software and hardware agreements are negotiated and contractually secured * Optimize the existing supplier and contract portfolio * Identify and mitigate supply risks while leveraging market opportunities * Engage and influence internal stakeholders to align procurement decisions with business priorities * Collaborate with procurement teams across the organization to maximize synergies * Drive supplier performance improvements and value creation
Requirements
• Minimum 5 years of experience in strategic procurement, including at least 3 years within IT procurement * Experience in category management, sourcing, supplier negotiations and RFQ processes * BSc or higher in Business Administration, Economics, Engineering or similar field * Strong business acumen with a global mindset and ability to engage stakeholders * Strong analytical capabilities, including spend analysis and opportunity assessment * High proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint * Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Team structure You will join a procurement team consisting of three buyers, one contract specialist, and one category manager. Each buyer supports different domains within the digital procurement area.
CV must be submitted in English.
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7377304-1890178". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9794621