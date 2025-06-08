Experienced gardener
2025-06-08
Gardener or Garden Worker in Malmö
About the Job
We are now looking for dedicated gardeners or garden workers to maintain and care for gardens in Malmö and its surroundings. We offer a dynamic and outdoor-based role where you will work with everything from basic maintenance to more advanced gardening tasks.
Responsibilities
Lawn mowing
Hedge and bush trimming
Weed removal
Digging
Tree pruning
Tree felling
General maintenance of green areas
Requirements:
Experience in gardening
B driving license
Basic knowledge of Swedish or English
Meritorious:
Knowledge of different plant species and their care
Experience in handling machines for gardening work
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with a genuine interest in gardening, who is meticulous, self-motivated, and has a good ability to work both independently and in a team. You enjoy physical outdoor work and have an eye for detail.
Application
Employment is ongoing, so don't wait to submit your application! Send your CV and a short personal letter to hr@vivapartners.se
or contact us at 072-269 86 96 for more information.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-08
E-post: hr@vivapartners.se
212 50 MALMÖ
