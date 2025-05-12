Experienced BMS System Safety Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-05-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Experienced BMS System Safety Engineer
Join us at Volvo Group Trucks Technology and be a part of the electrification revolution as an Experienced BMS System Safety Engineer. Help design, build, and test innovative solutions that bring our designs to life and contribute to a sustainable future in the transport industry.
The team
As part of the BMS Functions team, you will collaborate with competent team members to systemize BMS functionality for Volvo's wide range of electric products. We foster a supportive and empowering work environment where teamwork and collaboration are valued. Located at our modern facility at CampX, you will experience the benefits of a large international company while enjoying a friendly atmosphere.
The role
In this role, you will work together with your colleagues to specify and develop BMS safety concepts, design and functions. As a BMS System Safety Engineer you will be responsible for the system safety requirements and:
• Aligning them with the hardware and software development teams and with our stakeholders of the high energy and power batteries that are used in a wide range of vehicles, including fuel cell systems, as well as stationary applications.
• Collaborating with the verification team to ensure that the requirements were successfully delivered.
Responsibilities
• Contribute with the concept development of the BMS system safety design with compliance with ISO-26262 considering high level safety requirements.
• Contribute with the optimization of BMS platform considering various configurations of battery cell-stacks, battery form factors, packaging constraints, electric propulsion system architectures, vehicle interfaces, and operating conditions.
• Contribute with the design of BMS platform with flexible and modular architecture considering stakeholder (which includes, but it is not limited to, production and aftermarket) requirements, high-level targets, legal requirements, and standards.
Who you are
• Master's or Bachelor of Science in control systems, mechatronics, electronics, electrical engineering, or engineering physics.
• Experience with BMS development and knowledge about hardware and software components.
• Experience with Functional Safety and ISO-26262.
• Fluent in written and spoken English.
Meritorious:
• Experience from the automotive industry, especially electrified vehicles.
• Experience in DFMEA, 8D, FTA and system diagnostics.
• Experience in system testing.
About us
Volvo Group is a global leader in trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. Our leading brands include Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, UD Trucks, Eicher, SDLG, Terex Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus, and Volvo Penta. Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides cutting-edge research, engineering, product planning, purchasing, and aftermarket support services. Join our global team of skilled professionals who embrace change, trust each other, and work passionately to make our customers win.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
