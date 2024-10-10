Experienced Asic-Designer To Sga
2024-10-10
Swedish Grindmatriser AB (SGA) is a successful and growing company that, in close collaboration with our customers, designs, develops, and manufactures electronic components in the form of customer-specific integrated circuits, ASICs. We were founded back in 1985 and today have 19 employees in facilities on Brigadgatan near Linköping's city center. Our customers are in a wide range of industries, as the need for industrial electronic components is broad. Our products can be found, for example, in complex industrial equipment and electronics for essential societal infrastructure. We deliver millions of units per year to customers with whom we have long-term relationships, our customers are located both in Sweden and abroad. SGA has been owned for a few years by Storskogen, a very long-term owner. Learn more about us at www.sga.se.
We are now expanding our operations and are therefore looking for an experienced ASIC designer, to be a key part of our innovative and successful team!
As an senior ASIC designer with us, you will be part of the R&D-department with today eight persons including CTO. With us, you will be involved in the entire process, from specification discussions with the customer to the delivery of circuits for production. We work in design teams with a focus on the customer's needs and design circuits that provide our customers with the competitive edge they need to be world leaders in their respective areas. Participating in the development activities means regular customer interaction and meetings with their design teams as our ASICs are often part of a more complex system.
We are looking for a senior ASIC designer with a Master's degree in engineering with a relevant specialization, for example, from Applied Physics or Electrical Engineering. You have experience in IC design, preferably analog ASIC design, or a similar background. Experience with design and layout tools is also required. Experience from Verilog, synthesis and place & route is preferred. Good knowledge of transistor-level design and an understanding of semiconductor physics is a plus.
As a person you are self-motivated, and has a strong technical interest. You want to be part of a unique company that is growing and that has a successful business model with both development and delivery in long series to well-known international technology companies. The position requires a very good ability to communicate in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
For more information, please contact recruitment consultant Jan Schröder at AS&B Executive, at +46 70-618 11 61.
We want your application latest the 27:th of october.
