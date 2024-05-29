Experience Marketer global appliance company!
Do you have 3 years experience within experience marketing and are looking for your next career step? Do you want to work as a cross-functional connection that influences development and then leads the end-to-end articulation of these experiences, from ideation, to launch, through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans? Look no further! On the behalf of our client we are now searching for a Experience Marketer.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client provides consumers with holistic experiences made up of Products, Accessories, Consumables, Services, and Software, that can make a positive impact in their lives and to the planet. The role of Experience Marketing is to be the cross-functional connection that influences development and then leads the end-to-end articulation of these experiences, from ideation, to launch, through the creation of outstanding content and execution plans.
The Experience Marketing Specialist is, as part of the Experience Marketing Team BA Europe & APMEA, and contributes to a deep understanding of our target audiences while ensuring that new products and services solve real consumer problems.
In this role you will be responsible for supporting and growing the Taste (FPP/FPS) category by developing marketing assets that drive conversion and purchase intent.
You will also support the end-to-end Commercial Launch process for assigned projects, working across functions and geographies to deliver compelling launch materials.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work closely with the Experience Marketing Managers for FPP / FPS and cross-functional stakeholders on selected projects and activities that drive our experience and messaging development, through consumer insights, competitor benchmarking, market assessments, and other analysis.
• Support the Experience Marketing Managers in managing elements of large-scale projects.
• Work together with Experience Marketing Manager/s to secure launch excellence towards target audiences.
• Project manage the Commercial Launch process for selected projects, with the support of Marketing operations, ensuring that high quality assets toolkits are available for markets on-time and in full.
• Support the creation of brief for marketing materials development.
• Collaborate with Marketing Operations team and content team to manage content development.
• Ensure local execution aligns to the Electrolux brand guidelines and that countries are utilizing content that is provided in an effective way.
• Represent the BA Marketing team in discussions relating to new product development.
• Work closely with the local market teams to ensure content is being developed to support local requirements.
• Together with the Experience Marketing Managers, share best practices, identifying opportunities to drive synergy and scale across the BA EA.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University degree in Marketing or related area.
• 3+ year's professional experience in consumer-driven companies in either product, marketing or business development functions with proven results.
• Team player with strong communication skills
• Project management skills
• Ability to manage different stakeholders
• Strong time management and ability to work across different time zone on occasions as required.
• Fluent in English (oral & written)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Passionate - about the consumer and in delivering simply outstanding experiences.
• Agile - With a number of projects running simultaneously, flexibility and agility are essential.
• Collaborative - You build trust, good working relationships and communicate effectively with colleagues and across functions.
• Organised - You set the pace and the priorities, and then you bring a methodical approach to meeting your goals.
• Energetic - Your enthusiasm is infectious and inspires and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, and be accountable for their work.
• Fast learner - with the ability to adapt quickly in unfamiliar situations.
• Data driven - with strong analytical skills that form the basis of your decision making.
