Experience front-end developer (PowerApps/PowerBI)
Hiroy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-07
Our customer has an ambition to become better in data driven decision making and they have decided that Microsoft's Power BI platform will be used as the main platform for creating, sharing and presenting data.
In our current RUFUS Workforce Demand Planning project, we need a senior front-end developer (PowerApps/PowerBI) who can build PowerApps, and present data in custom dashboards and reports. The PowerApps/PowerBI specialist will be a part of a small team who works on our demand planning algorithm and presenting the data to the users and other systems.
More about the assignment:
The main part of the work will be focused on developing one or more applications in Power Apps to be consumed by users in our customers production unit. Expert skills in working with Power BI and developing Power Apps is a must. Prior experience in creating advanced dashboards, data entry user interfaces, and reports is also required. You will be responsible for presenting operational data, from the mail and logistics domain. The position includes working closely with the rest of the team, gathering user interface requirements from business experts, and working with other teams such as PostNord's Solutions team to identify and solve issues and to use the data in a user-friendly way.
Candidate need to have;
We are looking for an experienced and autonomous developer working with Power Apps to create a user interface and to visualize the output of a data product relating to workforce demand. You will work as part of a team and interact with business users to understand the requirements.
• Experience developing in Power Apps and the Azure tech stack
• Experience creating dashboards, reports and visualizations in Power BI
• Experience creating user interfaces for data entry in Power Apps
• Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals
• Experience of UX and UI design processes
Could also be good if you have:
• Experience with agile way of working
• Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for visualizing the outcome of data modeling
• Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop
• Experience with DAX queries in Power BI
• Experience in data warehousing - preferably within the Azure tech stack, e.g., SQL server
• Experience using custom connectors in Power Apps
About the assignment
In general; the consultant should expect that the work will be performed at the office in Solna, Stockholm. However; we allow hybrid work practices, and if agreed with the project manager, then it will be possible to work from home/off-site.
The candidate will develop a Power App (with Power BI integration) that will involve visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards for interfacing with a new demand planning data tool. Both UIs for data input and dashboards for visualization of the result are part of the tasks.
• English and Swedish are required.
