Executive Pastry Chef
Executive Pastry Chef - Hotel At Six ,
A team player with an eye for detail and a passion for delivering a culinary experience beyond expectation - does that sound like you? Then you should definitely continue reading
Summary
The At six hotel Stockholm- is seeking a creative , hand- on Executive pastry chef to lead our pastry & bakery team this dynamic opportunity for culinary professionals with a passion for innovation precision , and team leadership to make their mark in our a luxury hotel environment
The Magic Starts At Six
At Six is a contemporary art and design hotel with 343 rooms and suites, including our Masterpiece Suite and 32 long stay apartments adjacent to the hotel. In the house you will also find - a gym, our wine bar Blanche & Hierta, At Six Cocktail Bar, and our Dining Room, along with our rooftop bar Stockholm Under Stjärnorna. A big part of the hotel is Social At Six, our 3000m2 flexible event and meeting space where the only limits are the ones of your imagination.
At Six is a part of Petter Stordalen's hotel group Nordic Hotels & Resorts which also includes the neighboring hotel Hobo, Sommerro, Villa Copenhagen, The Thief, Copperhill, and Yasuragi among others.
Responsibilities
Lead, inspire, and develop a talented pastry and baking team through hiring, training, coaching, and mentorship.
Craft high-quality, fresh pastries and baked goods that delight guests and meet the needs of both banquet and restaurant outlets.
Collaborate directly with the Executive Chef to elevate and refine the overall culinary operation.
Partner across departments to ensure seamless communication and delivery of outstanding guest experiences.
Manage production schedules, inventory, and cost control while maintaining exceptional standards of quality and consistency.
Stay ahead of trends by bringing creativity and innovation to menus, presentations, and seasonal offerings.
Qualifications
Formal education and/or extensive professional experience in pastry and baking.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and train a diverse team.
Excellent organizational and communication skills, with a focus on collaboration and guest engagement.
Proven expertise in cost control, production management, and kitchen operations.
Solid computer skills and familiarity with hotel or restaurant systems.
A passion for the art of pastry and a commitment to delivering memorable culinary experiences.
Let's get to the good stuff;
Our employees, or as we like to call them; our ambassadors, make us who we are. This means we are diverse, reliant and impeccably service minded. As an employer, At Six is encouraging, humble and fun (no really, we are). Here, you will work in a beautiful and inspiring environment with people who you'll soon call dear friends or empowering mentors. We strive to provide good opportunities for career growth.
And to top it off,
4 free hotel nights at any Nordic Choice hotel
Employee and Friends & Family room rates
Discounts on food and drink for you and your friends
Along with additional benefits
In this day and age, sustainability is most likely something you value. Luckily, so do we. Through the program We Care, all Nordic Choice Hotels make sure to facilitate an environment where our employees and planet thrive.
Join us!
There! With all the mandatory stuff out of the way, let's talk. Face to face, preferably. Apply below and don't hesitate to send our Executive Chef Martin Khlef an email at Martin.khlef@hotelatsix.com
if you have any questions.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application date. So-what are you waiting for? Apply now! Applications can be sent in both English and Swedish. Ersättning
