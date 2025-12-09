Executive Director To Misum
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets (MISUM) at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is entering an exciting new phase when we are expanding our work and are seeking an operationally strong and collaborative Executive Director to support the center's development and ensure high-quality day-to-day operations.
This role is ideal for someone with an interest in sustainability who wants to work in a research environment.
As Executive Director, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the center. Your responsibilities will span across operational personnel matters, supporting strategic, and financial planning and fundraising, donor relations, international and national outreach, research initiatives and the coordination of visiting researchers. You will be instrumental in building and continuously improving the center's academic and societal impact.
As Executive Director, you will lead the operations team and oversee the center's daily activities, ensuring smooth and efficient operations. You will drive the implementation of the center's strategy, building effective structures and routines, manage the budget, and implementing business development initiatives, such as the new "Impact Lab". Furthermore, part of your work will also be to manage donor and stakeholder relations. The role also includes responsibility for operational HR, such as conducting employee dialogues, addressing day-to-day personnel matters, and fostering a positive and well-functioning work environment. Formal personnel responsibility lies with the Center Director.
The Executive Director will work in close collaboration with the Center Director, Professor Martina Björkman Nyqvist, who holds the overall responsibility for the center's vision, strategic direction, and fundraising. Together, you will contribute to the continued development of the center, with you as the Executive Director focusing on operational excellence, implementation, and people processes.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead and coordinate the operations team, ensuring smooth and efficient day-to-day management of all center activities
- Drive the implementation of the center's strategy set by the Center Director, through effective processes, structured routines, and proactive planning
- Support fundraising efforts and manage donor relations Manage the center's budget, prepare annual and quarterly financial reports for the Board, and our funders. Develop and execute outreach initiatives together with the staff at Misum. Coordinate international collaborations and visiting scholar programs Ensure operational excellence and continuous improvement Manage operational HR, including employee dialogues, onboarding support, and daily personnel matters
- Initiate new initiatives that are planned for in the next years including setting up the Impact Lab
Profile
We are looking for a candidate who possesses:
- Strong operational leadership skills with the ability to translate strategic direction into effective processes, routines, and high-quality delivery
- An understanding of academic institutions, particularly business schools, and working in complex environments
- A proactive, entrepreneurial approach with a commitment to quality and timeliness
- Exceptional capacity to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
- Demonstrated experience in HR processes or people-focused operational roles, preferably having worked in a team leader or similar role before
- A high degree of self-motivation, strong initiative, and the ability to work independently while driving progress without constant direction
- Exceptional communication skills in English, Swedish is meritorious
- A PhD is meritorious
This is a unique opportunity to continue to develop the Mistra Center for Sustainable Markets that is changing name to House of Sustainable Society (HoSS). If you are a person who can turn strategy and vision into concrete, high-quality operational delivery, and who have a passion for academic excellence and societal impact, we encourage you to apply.
This is a permanent, full-time position and a 6-months probationary period applies. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Professor Martina Björkman Nyqvist, martina.bjorkman.nyqvist@hhs.se
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/75". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Misum Kontakt
Linda Ackered, Human Resources linda.ackered@hhs.se Jobbnummer
9634611