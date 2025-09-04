Executive assistant
2025-09-04
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Who You Are
You are proactive with a natural drive to get things done. To be service minded comes natural for you, and you are adaptable when facing change and competing demands. As a person you bring positive energy and team spirit into the workplace. You enjoy supporting colleagues, creating a welcoming atmosphere, and helping others succeed.
You are flexible and thrive in a role where responsibilities can be broad and varied. Whether it's handling complex executive support, organizing an event, or making sure day-to-day administrative tasks are taken care of, you take pride in keeping things running seamlessly.
About the Role
As Executive Assistant, you will provide high-level administrative support to the management team of the Business Unit. The role requires discretion, confidentiality, and a solid understanding of both technical and business contexts.
You will play a central role in ensuring smooth operations and a positive office environment, with responsibilities such as:
*
Preparing documents, reports, and presentation materials.
*
Coordinating and supporting meetings, events, and travel arrangements, screening and responding to correspondence, inquiries, and calls.
*
Drafting letters, statements, and official communications.
*
Taking, distributing, and following up on meeting minutes.
*
Supporting a broad range of administrative tasks-large and small-that contribute to an efficient and enjoyable workplace.
*
Bringing positive energy to the office and fostering team spirit through collaboration and proactive support.
What You Bring
To succeed in this position, you have:
*
Solid experience in an executive or senior assisting role within a global organization.
*
Proven ability to manage projects, prepare data, and create impactful presentations.
*
Strong organizational and time management skills, with a structured way of working.
*
Proficiency in digital tools that support efficiency and collaboration.
*
Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills in English.
*
A natural ability to build trust, spread positive energy, and create a team-oriented office culture.
*
Flexibility and willingness to take on a wide range of administrative responsibilities.
What's in It for You
This is an excellent opportunity for both professional and personal growth within a large, international, and fast-growing business area. You'll be part of a dedicated, high-performing team and work at the heart of a business that is shaping a more sustainable future-while also helping create an office where people truly enjoy working together.
We see this as a full-time position, but we are also open to part-time solutions for the right candidate.
