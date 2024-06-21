Executive Assistant
2024-06-21
We are looking for an experienced Executive Assistant to provide outstanding support to one of our Co-Presidents.
The Executive Assistant is the ideal position for someone that likes being the spider of the web, working on multiple tasks/projects at the same time in a hectic, chaotic and fun environment. You will have regular interactions with multiple stakeholders across the Revenue Business and other Missions. Your challenge is to make our senior leaders day-to-day life easier and bring structure and clarity whenever possible.
Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences Music, Podcasts and Audiobooks.
What You'll Do:
Proactively handle scheduling in the most effective way both on a day-to-day basis and with a long-term perspective
Schedule internal and external meetings in an efficient and effective manner
Manage communications with key stakeholder groups across Slack and email.
Manage the rhythm of the Business Leadership team by organizing, planning and preparing meetings including presentation decks, agenda and minutes & work closely with various stakeholders to ensure actions and follow-ups as captured in minutes are followed through and completed.
Participate in the organization and operational management of internal team projects
Anticipate, plan and organize team outings (events, dinners, off-sites)
Organize and coordinate travel, expenses for one of our Co-Presidents
Who You Are:
You've been a Personal or Executive Assistant for at least 10 years in a Tech environment
You are highly organized with a keen eye for detail
You are highly pre-emptive, proactive, and always take the initiative
You are a skilled relationship builder with high integrity
You are a great teammate and pitch in to help wherever you are needed
You are fluent in both written and spoken English
You are experienced in working in a fast paced dynamic and international environment
You have an excellent proficiency using Google Docs, Google Spreadsheets, Slack and are willing to learn how to use new tools (i.e. Trello)
Where You'll Be
You will be based in Stockholm, Sweden
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the chance to enjoy and be passionate about these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music and podcasting. Today, we are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service. Så ansöker du
