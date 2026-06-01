IT Commercial Manager - Strategic Leadership within Tech Procurement
Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
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Are you an experienced commercial leader with a strong background in technology sourcing, vendor management, and strategic procurement? We are looking for an IT Commercial Manager to join an exciting consulting assignment in Stockholm, where you will play a key role in driving commercial value creation within a complex and technology-driven environment.
In this assignment, you will combine strategic leadership with operational excellence, helping to shape commercial direction, optimize supplier relationships, and support business-critical technology initiatives. You will work closely with senior stakeholders, technology teams, and global suppliers while leading a high-performing international team. 🌍
About the Assignment
As IT Commercial Manager, you will be responsible for driving commercial excellence and supporting strategic decision-making across technology-related initiatives. You will lead commercial activities, strengthen governance frameworks, and contribute to long-term value creation through effective sourcing and supplier management.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead and develop a global commercial team with an inclusive and trust-based leadership approach. • Create structure, clarity, and prioritization in a fast-paced and evolving environment. • Support strategic sourcing initiatives, vendor selection processes, and commercial negotiations. • Drive cost optimization, commercial governance, and value realization activities. • Collaborate closely with Product, Design, and Technology teams to ensure successful execution of strategic objectives. • Monitor supplier performance and manage operational escalations when required. • Develop and improve commercial and procurement processes to support future business needs. • Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and external partners. 🤝
Requirements
• Relevant academic degree within Business, Economics, Engineering, or a related field. • Extensive experience in technology sourcing, procurement, or vendor management within complex organizations. • Proven leadership experience, including leading teams through transformation and change. • Strong commercial and financial understanding, including business case development and vendor governance. • Experience working with SaaS environments. • Experience managing multi-vendor ecosystems. • Experience working with complex contract structures. • Strong negotiation skills. • Strong analytical capabilities. • Strategic mindset with the ability to balance long-term vision and operational execution. • Solution-oriented and pragmatic approach to problem-solving. • Excellent stakeholder management skills. • Excellent communication skills. • Fluent English, both written and spoken.
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Stockholm, Sweden. 🏢 On-site presence: 100%. 📅 Assignment Period: August 3, 2026 – January 31, 2027. 📄 Assignment Type: Consulting Assignment. ⭐ Seniority Level: Senior.
Application
Please submit your CV in English. ✨
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company—quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7829866-2029391". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
111 29 (visa karta
)
111 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9940479