Exciting position as a Software Developer at Observit
2025-02-07
Observit is a software company that specializes in developing camera surveillance solutions for the transportation sector. We are now looking for a Software Developer. Is this something for you? Apply for the position today!
Become a part of a creative and innovative team that is making a difference in the security and surveillance industry. Work on exciting projects with cutting-edge technology. Enjoy a flexible work environment with a focus on work-life balance. Benefit from a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits and opportunities for professional development.
Observit's unique software, compute environments, and deep learning environments are specifically designed for in-vehicle video. Edge computing avoids the processing bottlenecks that can occur with some cloud-based or remote computing solutions. Observit increases speed, resiliency, and security, while reducing operational costs and hardware requirements.
Job duties:
• Design, develop, and optimize embedded software for our security and monitoring products.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define product specifications and design innovative solutions.
• Implement and test software on embedded devices, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and scalability.
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to embedded systems firmware.
• Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in embedded systems.
This is a recruitment assignment where StudentConsulting is responsible for the recruitment process, and you will then be employed by the client. The position is full-time and begins with a six-month probationary period. The work takes place on-site at Observit's office in Sundsvall but can eventually be done partly remotely, allowing for work from home three days per week in the long run. All work is done in English, so this requires that you speak and write freely in English. Keep in mind that well-written application documents where you clearly describe your experience increase your chances in the selection process. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position is filled according to agreement with the client.
We are looking for an experienced Embedded Software Developer to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for technology and a proven track record of developing high-performance embedded systems.
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
• A minimum of one year's experience in C++ development, demonstrating proficiency and a solid understanding of C++ programming principles.
• Basic understanding of Linux concepts and system-level programming.
• Basic understanding of GCC or clang compilers.
• Familiarity with building applications using React (beneficial but not mandatory).
• Ability to design and build new systems from scratch, as well as improve and maintain existing ones, with a focus on embedded systems.
• Capability to master various skills needed throughout a development project, particularly in the context of embedded systems.
• Quick in developing prototypes to move from concept to functional product efficiently, especially in embedded environments.
• Willingness to assist all team members and contribute to a collaborative work environment, sharing knowledge in embedded system development.
• Flexibility to work on different aspects of embedded system development, adapting to the project's needs.
• Understanding of the latest and emerging technologies in the field of embedded systems.
• Determination to fully understand and refine complex embedded system code, not shying away from making necessary enhancements or addressing issues in the codebase.
• Proficiency in English.
Are you ready for the next step in your career? Apply for the position today, we are interviewing continuously and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Observit is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
