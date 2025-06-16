Exciting Opportunity Within Lifecycle Management
2025-06-16
Atos
Are you ready to take ownership, drive improvements, and grow in a collaborative and cross-functional environment? We are looking for a Sustaining Engineer who is curious, structured, and excited about working with products that make a real difference in people's lives.
About the Role
In this role, you will be one of five change control specialists in a diverse team of eight colleagues, all working together to ensure our products remain safe, effective, and aligned with high-quality standards. You will coordinate and drive changes to existing products and processes, collaborating closely with R&D, Marketing, Production, and Process Development.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to take responsibility, develop their skills, and work in a MedTech environment where your ideas can lead to real impact.
Your Main Responsibilities
* Drive and coordinate changes to existing products and processes according to established procedures
* Update and manage technical product documentation
* Conduct product testing (e.g. durability, adhesion, stability, and transportation studies)
* Plan, execute, and report validation and verification activities in collaboration with stakeholders
* Participate in risk assessments and identify improvements to product and quality processes
About You
You are proactive, structured, and enjoy working across functions. You are also someone who likes taking responsibility and pushing things forward. We believe in hiring for potential and training for skills, but ideally, you bring:
* 2-5 years of experience in Change Control (e.g. RA, Quality, or Production)
* A background in MedTech or another regulated industry
* A relevant academic degree
* Project management skills
* Fluent Swedish and English
What We Offer
We offer a collaborative and friendly work environment where your contributions make a difference. As part of our team, you will benefit from a collective agreement, flexible working hours, and a range of wellness initiatives including Epassi lunch subsidy and a wellness allowance. We also serve breakfast at the office several times a week.
How to Apply
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact Petter Solding at petter.solding@atosmedical.com
. Since it is summer and a lot of vacations coming up, we aim to start selection and first round of interviews after the last application date July 13th.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
