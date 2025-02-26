Exciting Opportunity: CEO Position Available at AIM Sweden
OnePartnerGroup Södra Norrland AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Östersund Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Östersund
2025-02-26
, Krokom
, Åre
, Ragunda
, Ånge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos OnePartnerGroup Södra Norrland AB i Östersund
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Lead Innovation Global Expansion in Additive Manufacturing
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for technology, innovation, and international growth? We are looking for a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to drive our expansion, disrupt the market with groundbreaking technology, and strengthen our leadership in additive manufacturing and sustainable product solutions.
About the Company Location
We are a recognized leader in Additive Manufacturing (AM), known as high-tech leader in advanced additive manufacturing for implants and molded fiber products. Our company has:
A strong global reputation in AM, with a deep knowledge of design and manufacturing optimization.
A breakthrough proprietary product concept in sustainable disposable paper products, with strong market interest and prototype testing already underway.
An established orthopedic business with solid organic growth.
We are based in Östersund, Sweden - an hour from Åre, Scandinavia's premier skiing destination, offering world-class downhill skiing, hiking, and a vibrant sports culture.
Key Responsibilities
Scale the Business - Drive a sustainable and scalable growth model, increasing profitability and operational efficiency.
Drive Innovation Product Development - Oversee additive manufacturing advancements and the development of our new sustainable product concept.
Financial Strategic Leadership - Manage budget, financial reporting, and investor relations to support growth.
Strengthen Market Position - Continue to build on our brand's strong reputation and industry leadership.
Lead a High-Performance Team - Inspire, challenge, and develop top talent to drive results.
Who You Are
Experienced as CEO or senior leader in industrial technology, manufacturing, or related sectors.
Strong financial acumen, with experience in business growth.
Visionary and strategic thinker, capable of driving both innovation and commercial success.
Modern, inspiring leader who can build high-performing teams in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent communicator and relationship builder with key industry players, investors, and customers.
Familiar with additive manufacturing, medical technology, or industrial production is a merit.
Master of Science or BA
Why Join Us
Lead the transformation of a company on the verge of a market breakthrough.
Be part of a well-respected brand with a strong legacy in additive manufacturing.
Live and work in a breathtaking location - enjoy skiing in the winter, hiking in the summer, and a relaxed lifestyle in Östersund.
If you're ready to lead innovation, shape the future, and enjoy an unbeatable work-life balance, we want to hear from you!
Apply now to take the next step in your leadership journey!
Application
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, feel free to contact Pontus Andersson at pontus.andersson@onepartnergroup.se
. We are working with ongoing selection and recruitment in this process, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline. Once you have expressed interest in the position, we will match your application with the role and contact you via email or phone for feedback. If you are a suitable candidate, we will invite you for an interview, and as part of the process, reference checks and background checks will also be conducted. It is important for us to understand your experience when applying for a position with us. Therefore, we will send out a short survey when you submit your application and again once the process is completed. Your feedback is valuable to us, and we appreciate your response.
Applications should be submitted via the job posting on OnePartnerGroup's website. Due to GDPR regulations, we do not process applications by email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OnePartnerGroup Södra Norrland AB
(org.nr 559093-7537) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Additive Innovation & Manufacturing Sweden AB Kontakt
Christoffer Sjöstedt christoffer.sjostedt@onepartnergroup.se Jobbnummer
9190230