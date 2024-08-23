Event Coordinator / Office Administrator
2024-08-23
We are looking for an Event Coordinator / Office Administrator for the Global Sales Team of a company in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 3 months limited contract to begin with.
Job description:
You keep our offices welcoming and inspiring for our colleagues.
Manage all office-related needs, including IT support-related requests, office equipment, and booking arrangements
Be a key contributor in the Sales events for example book venues, schedule guests, draft and finalize contracts, and lock down day-of logistics, handle day-to-day administration of events and programs
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 3 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV (in English and in Word format) and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
