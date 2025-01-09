ERP System Specialist- Finance
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-01-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a team player with a good understanding of the Finance module in IFS or similar ERP application? We are now looking for an ERP System Specialist- Finance to strengthen our ERP & PLM applications team.
The position is based at our HQ in Lund, or at our office in Linköping.
Who is your future team?
As an ERP System Specialist-Finance, you will be a member of the IFS team, which is part of our ERP & PLM applications team with responsibility for some of our core applications within Axis. We are working in a global environment and with our main corporate functions based in Lund, Sweden. Our responsibility covers the full application lifecycle including day-to-day support, continuous improvement projects and upgrades.
What will you do here as ERP System Specialist-Finance?
Our EPR platform, IFS Applications, is a global solution which supports many of our core functions within Axis, like for example manufacturing, warehousing, order fulfillment, purchasing and finance. As an ERP System Specialist, you will work together with your teammates and users with issues and questions both related to day-to-day support as well as future development projects. You will have a close cooperation with stakeholders both related to our central functions in Lund and our Regions across the globe.
Your responsibilities will for example include:
* Creating and updating lobbies using SQL statements
* Set up configurations and customizations
* Manage gap analysis related to new requests and new solutions
* Implement new features as well as simplifying and standardizing existing functionality
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for a team player who finds it easy and stimulating to work with new people spread out in our own organization and through our external partners. Like us, you value teamwork and want to contribute to our great team spirit. You are creative and like to share your ideas and knowledge with the team. You have experience from working with IFS or similar ERP applications and feel ready to take the next step in your career.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Good understanding of the Finance module in IFS (or similar ERP application)
* Experience in working in a mixed environment of managing both on-going support and projects
* Ability to take initiative to identify, track and resolve issues
* Bonus points for experience in working with PL/SQL
What Axis has to offer:
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting Manager Maria Malmborg, Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121313". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9094031