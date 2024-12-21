ERP Financial Specialist
2024-12-21
Svea Solar is on a mission to end the use of fossil fuels. Our installations to date have helped avoid CO2 emissions equivalent to the electricity use of 1,400,000 households for an entire year. As we continue our journey towards a sustainable future, we are seeking a dedicated ERP Financial Specialist to join our team and optimize our operations, further reducing CO2 emissions.
The role
As an ERP Financial Specialist at Svea Solar, you will play a pivotal role in enhancing our financial systems and processes. This is a fun challenge for those who thrive on creating structure, identifying areas for improvement, and having a significant mandate to implement changes. Your expertise will be crucial in optimizing our ways of working, ensuring we continue to lead the charge in sustainable energy solutions. You will be responsible for managing and improving our ERP systems, facilitating seamless financial operations, and contributing to our mission of creating a fossil-free future.
You will serve as the subject matter expert for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, specifically in relation to financial modules, including General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Cash Management, and Fixed Assets.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with finance and accounting teams to understand business requirements and translate them into effective system solutions within Business Central
Design, configurate, and customize Business Central modules to align with the organization's financial processes and reporting needs.
Perform thorough testing of system changes and enhancements, ensuring accuracy and data integrity within financial processes.
Provide end-user training and support for finance teams on system functionalities, best practices, and troubleshooting procedures.
Setup new companies.
You will be part of our ERP team which Caroline Holmberg is heading up
Are we a match?
Svea Solar is a culture-driven company, which is why it's important that you values align with ours (check them out). To be successful in this position, we believe it's important that you are self-propelled, you have a natural curiosity and a strong desire to solve problems independently. As well that you have excellent communication skills, capable of conveying complex information clearly and effectively to various stakeholders. When it comes to experience and skill, we are looking for someone with:
Experience working in finance
Experience of ERP systems
Fluent in both Swedish and English
It's a big plus if you have experience in a start-up/scale-up environment, as we are currently in a phase where many processes can be improved following our rapid growth. What we offer?
At Svea Solar, we promote diversity and inclusion, as different perspectives drive innovation. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow professionally and contribute to the energy solutions of the future. As part of our team, you will play an important role in "The Power Shift" towards a greener future, focusing on teamwork, growth, and a fun working environment. Svea Solar - More Than Just Solar Panels Svea Solar is not only a leader in solar panel installations, but we also aim to be a long-term energy partner for our customers. We offer a broad product portfolio with smart solutions that enable our customers to optimize their energy usage. Our offerings includeheat pumps in collaboration with IKEA, electric vehicle chargers, batteries, electricity contracts, and our ownenergy optimization software (VPP). We are continuously working to develop new solutions that make a difference - both for our customers and for the climate.
Application
• Due to the Christmas and holiday season, we will begin reviewing all applications upon our return from the break, starting on January 2nd
To ensure a fair assessment, our candidates will complete tests in Alva Labs if they meet the essential requirements.
On this page, you will find more information about our recruitment processes.
• For the final candidate, we conduct a background check on criminal records. We warmly welcome your application!
