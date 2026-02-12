ERP Application Specialist - Logistics & SCM
Why Join Us?
We're on a mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. As the world-leader in assistive communication solutions, we empower our customers to express themselves, connect with the world, and live richer lives.
At Tobii Dynavox, you can grow your career within a dynamic, global company that has a clear, impactful purpose - with the flexibility to also do what truly matters to you outside of work. What's more, you'll be part of a work culture where collaboration is the norm and individuality is welcomed.
As a member of our team, you'll have the power to grow ideas in an unconventional environment. At the same time, you'll work in a culture of ongoing learning and development, allowing you to constantly expand your area of expertise.
About the role:
We're growing our IT Product Management function and are looking for an ERP Application Specialist - Logistics & SCM to help strengthen our enterprise platforms. In this role, you'll own our Logistics and Supply Chain Management capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and make sure our processes are efficient, compliant, and continuously improving. You'll work closely with business teams while staying hands-on in the application to drive scalable, high-quality operations across regions.-on in the application to drive scalable, high-quality operations across regions.
Key Responsibilities:
End-to-End Process Ownership and Cross-functional Collaboration
Application Support & Incident Management
Configuration & Functional Ownership
Continuous Improvement & Solution Design
Release & Change Management
Master Data Governance
Training, Documentation & User Enablement
What We're Looking For:
Technical & Functional Skills
• Strong understanding of end-to-end supply chain processes and cross-functional flows.
• Solid experience in D365 F&O, especially: Procurement, Inventory, Warehouse Management, Sales & Order Management, and Logistics Execution.
• Familiarity with Azure DevOps, Data Management/DMF, Excel Add-ins, and ISVs (Lasernet, Avalara, EBizCharge, Medius, Axcite TMS).
• Basic understanding of integrations (AIS, OData).
Soft Skills
• Strong problem-solving and analytical thinking.
• Excellent communication and ability to connect business and IT perspectives.
• Adaptable, detail-oriented, and collaborative.
• Ability to navigate stakeholder dynamics and support effective change management.
Apply today!
We believe in empowering individuals - including our own employees - to reach their full potential. So, if you want to change lives while growing your own career, we'd love to hear from you.
Where we stand:
We believe diversity not only enriches our workplace culture, but also gives us a strategic advantage. Working with people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives helps us all become better communicators, better problem solvers, and better human beings. Our differences make us stronger.
Tobii Dynavox values equality of opportunity, human dignity, and racial/ethnic and cultural diversity. Tobii Dynavox does not discriminate against individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.
