ERP Application Engineer
European Spallation Source Eric / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a super-computing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation, built from the ground up.
Come and shape the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for an ERP Application Engineer to join our Digital Solution Group.
As an ERP Application Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, and developing key applications that drive the efficiency of ESS operations. You will work closely with your team, and with stakeholders in procurement, finance, and HR to ensure seamless use of systems such as Unit4 ERP, Primavera P6 EPPM, Mercur Business Control, and CatalystOne HRM. You will also actively contribute to ongoing projects, including the implementation of the CatalystOne HRM suite, payroll solutions, and Workforce Management tools and ERP Cloud migration.
In your day-to-day job you will:
• Provide technical administration, configuration, and support for the Unit4 ERP system, Primavera P6 EPPM, Mercur Business Control and CatalystOne HRM platform.
• Participate in the implementation of new Payroll and Workforce Management tools, ensuring successful integration into existing ESS systems. These are using Medvind and HR+ from Visma.
• Manage the architecture of the ERP landscape, e.g. system integrations and interfaces between ERP tools and other ESS systems.
• Collaborate with your colleagues in procurement, finance, and HR to identify and implement system improvements.
• Diagnose and resolve application issues, ensuring operational continuity.
• Support the development and implementation of workflows, payroll solutions, reporting processes, and process automation.
• Liaise with external vendors and service providers as needed for application support and updates.
This is a full-time/permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
We believe you have a degree in computer science, information systems, or in another related field. You also have proven experience working with ERP systems, preferably Unit4 ERP, Primavera, CatalystOne, and/or Mercur. If you are familiar with HR/payroll and workforce management systems that is a major advantage.
We expect you to have well balanced expertise with system configuration, troubleshooting, and workflows, expertise with Cloud methodologies and experience working with application testing in a systematic way. You have a good understanding of ERP and HRM system integrations within procurement, finance, or HR processes. And if you have knowledge of database management, data migration, and reporting tools that is an advantage.
As a person you have strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail, excellent communication abilities to liaise with both technical teams and business units. You have organizational skills to contribute to large-scale implementation projects and the ability to work independently as well as collaborate in a team environment.
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualized compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary. You can learn more about the exciting benefits of working at ESS on our careers page.
To apply:
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can, last day to apply is on the 19th of April 2026.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment and onboarding process.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Sofie Berg on sofie.berg@ess.eu
For information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Johan Olander on johan.olander@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker on Nerusha.Naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9823253