Equipment Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skövde
2026-06-22
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Skövde
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, Motala
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a manufacturing engineering environment focused on advanced hybrid engines and transmissions for a global market. In this role, you will help turn product needs, running changes, and capacity demands into robust equipment solutions that support efficient and reliable production. You will work closely with engineering teams, production, and external suppliers, where your technical decisions will have a clear impact on delivery, quality, and industrial performance.
This role suits you if you enjoy combining hands-on equipment engineering with project leadership in a complex production environment. It is a great opportunity to influence how next-generation powertrain solutions are developed and implemented in manufacturing.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and implement equipment solutions for product projects, running changes, capacity projects, and non-product projects.
You will lead or support sub-project work and help drive deliveries toward defined project targets.
You will collaborate with engineering, production, and external suppliers to create solutions that work in practice as well as on paper.
You will drive problem solving and contribute to task force activities when technical or production-related challenges arise.
You will help lead the development and installation of processes and equipment in the production environment.
You will contribute to making sure the final solutions meet high expectations on performance and industrial quality.
RequirementsYou have experience working as an Equipment Engineer in a manufacturing environment.
You have experience developing and implementing equipment solutions.
You are comfortable leading a team or coordinating work to develop and install processes.
You have solid experience in problem solving and task force work.
You communicate clearly and collaborate well with both internal and external stakeholders.
You are fluent in English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience in safety analysis.
Experience in reliability analysis.
Experience in cost analysis.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7951495-2064823". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Skövde Resecentrum (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9973653