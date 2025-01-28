Equipment acceptance support
Odigo Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-01-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Odigo Consulting AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Support the NSS project organisation to ensure that equipment and components that are to be incorporated to the ESS facility fulfil relevant directives and standards.
For technical systems and components within the scope of delivery of the NSS project;
On behalf of the NSS equipment acceptance task support:
• Coordinating activities with and between internal actors.
• Conduct equipment acceptance activities
• Contact with, and support of, internal clients
• Collecting, compiling and reviewing technical documentation
We are looking for a person that is capable of working within asmall team conducting equipment approval activities onscientific equipment as part of a construction project and undertime pressure.Support is required to process the documentation, work throughissues with stakeholders and progress chase to keep activitieson track.It requires a balance of rigour, and an open minded andsolution-oriented mindset.This is not a Quality assurance or control activity, but principalyone of coordinating these activities and ensuring a satisfactoryoutcome is reached in a timely manner.Conscientiousness is of greater importance than deep technicalskills in the domain.
Beneficial Experience:* Coordination of activities or small projects.* Working with technical documentation* Supporting QC / QA activities* Understanding of CE marking or Standards.* Experience from electrical systems is beneficial but notmandatory.
Personal profile:* Open minded problem solver.* Capable of seeing the bigger picture.* Capable of taking the initiative.* A structured and analytical approach* Ability to work effectively in and with team(s). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Odigo Consulting AB
(org.nr 556887-7327), http://www.odigo.se Arbetsplats
Odigo Kontakt
Emil Borgman emil@odigo.se +46 734 32 03 17 Jobbnummer
9129714