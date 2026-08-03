Epidemiolog
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Journalistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla journalistjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-03
, Solna
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, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Epidemiologist
We are looking for an analytical and detail-oriented Epidemiologist to support high-quality evidence reviews and epidemiological research activities. In this role, you will contribute to literature reviews, critical appraisal of scientific evidence, and the development of clear, well-structured reports that support decision-making in healthcare and life sciences.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone with a strong academic foundation in epidemiology or public health, combined with hands-on experience in literature reviews, pharmacoepidemiology, and scientific analysis.
About Cognizant
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, helping organizations modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. With over 300,000 associates globally, Cognizant combines a passion for client satisfaction, technology innovation, deep industry and business process expertise, and a global, collaborative workforce that embodies the future of work. We are consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world and among the best companies to work for. Our culture is built on a foundation of transparency, inclusion, and collaboration — empowering our people to grow and thrive both professionally and personally. At Cognizant, you won't just be part of a company; you'll be part of a community that is shaping the future of industries across the globe.
What you will do
In this role, you will conduct literature reviews using best-practice methodologies, perform literature searches, and prepare review reports within epidemiology and pharmacoepidemiology. You will critically appraise epidemiological studies, including their limitations, implications, and conclusions, and prepare clear research reports that communicate findings effectively to stakeholders. You will also collaborate with internal experts and stakeholders to clarify requirements, timelines, and feedback, support scientific and technical peer reviews, contribute to evidence review projects related to safety, risk management, and regulatory documentation, and participate in relevant project or scientific meetings when needed.
What we are looking for
Master's degree in Epidemiology, Public Health, Life Sciences, or another relevant healthcare discipline
At least 2 years of experience performing literature reviews in epidemiology or public health
Strong understanding of epidemiological study designs and critical appraisal methods
Experience with statistical analysis software such as SAS or STATA
Excellent written and spoken English
Preferred profile
Experience in pharmacoepidemiology or healthcare research
Ability to synthesize complex scientific information into concise and actionable insights
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
A collaborative mindset and the ability to work independently when needed
A proactive approach to quality, process improvement, and stakeholder satisfaction
Why join us
You will be part of a professional environment where scientific rigor, collaboration, and quality matter. This role offers the opportunity to work on meaningful projects, engage with complex evidence, and contribute to impactful healthcare-related work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-02
E-post: Daniel.Vas@cognizant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
10020400