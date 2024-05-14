Environmental assessment analyst
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
We are looking for a person who has experience working with large data sets relevant to ecosystem research infrastructures and who is interested in communication and administration support.
About the position
SITES Secretariat is recruiting an environmental assessment analyst to contribute to data management and communication support. The main focus will be on the management and mobilization of data from the SITES Thematic Programs and research stations, but will also include supporting other ongoing activities within the SITES Secretariat, including administrative tasks and communication efforts.
Your profile
As the work involves various data management tasks, great emphasis is placed on analytical skills and the ability to apply a problem-solving approach. Emphasis is also placed on previous administrative and communication experience. The work will be conducted together with a multidisciplinary group within the SITES community and therefore good people person skills as well as a broad experience and training in ecosystem sciences relevant to research infrastructures is warranted.
Qualification Requirements:
• A Master's degree (or equivalent experience) in a research area of relevance to SITES
• Documented experience working with large data sets of types that are relevant for research infrastructures
The following are merits:
• Experience and skills in basic programming and in open source software such as R, Python and QGIS
• Science communication and administrative support experience
• Knowledge of national and international data catalogues and metadata standards regarding open data repositories and requirements of the FAIR principles
• Experience working with national research infrastructures and field research stations
• Experience with written and oral communication in both Swedish and English
Personal qualities considered in the recruitment include the ability to work in a structured way with an eye for detail, a high degree of independence while also being a team player.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and aquatic ecotoxicology. The department has some 140 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
This position is linked to SITES (Swedish Infrastructure for Ecosystem Science - read more at www.fieldsites.se/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2024-09-01
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 28 May 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Your application should include;
• Letter of interest
• CV
• Diploma
• Contact information for 3 reference persons
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Deputy Director SITES
