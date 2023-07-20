Entreprenadingenjör / Construction engineer

Minnovation International AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-20


Job descriptions:

• Elaborate and maintain agreement templates, AB04, ABT06, ABM07, ABK09 mm.

• ÄTA

• Review commercial risks with subcontractors and suppliers

• Advice and support Project Manager in commercial, contractual and claims matters

• Write URE, and replying URB

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

• University degree, bachelor or master or relevant education

• Work experiences in tunnelling business or construction industry

• Minimum five (5) years working experience of similar position, or related area

• Proven management and negotiation skills

• Deep knowledge and rich work experiences in in ABT06, AB04, ABM07 and MER anläggning, ABU-07 and claims

• Fluent in written and oral in Swedish and English

• Law background

• Driving license

• Concrete/Betong jobb related work experiences will be a plus

Skills:

• Self-going, problem-solving and innovative capabilities

• Strong communication and organizational skills

• Ability to create good relationships to customer

• Independent, accurate, and structured

• Ability to perform under high pressure working environments towards deadlines

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-06
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Minnovation International AB (org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/

Kontakt
Marisa
marisa.marisa@minnov.se

Jobbnummer
7976758

