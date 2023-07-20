Entreprenadingenjör / Construction engineer
2023-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Job descriptions:
• Elaborate and maintain agreement templates, AB04, ABT06, ABM07, ABK09 mm.
• ÄTA
• Review commercial risks with subcontractors and suppliers
• Advice and support Project Manager in commercial, contractual and claims matters
• Write URE, and replying URB
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
• University degree, bachelor or master or relevant education
• Work experiences in tunnelling business or construction industry
• Minimum five (5) years working experience of similar position, or related area
• Proven management and negotiation skills
• Deep knowledge and rich work experiences in in ABT06, AB04, ABM07 and MER anläggning, ABU-07 and claims
• Fluent in written and oral in Swedish and English
• Law background
• Driving license
• Concrete/Betong jobb related work experiences will be a plus
Skills:
• Self-going, problem-solving and innovative capabilities
• Strong communication and organizational skills
• Ability to create good relationships to customer
• Independent, accurate, and structured
• Ability to perform under high pressure working environments towards deadlines Ersättning
