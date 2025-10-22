Enterprise Architect
Enterprise Architect - Shaping Strategy through Technology at SAS
Are you someone who thrives on structure and enjoys being at the forefront of building future technology landscapes? Do you have a strategic mindset and a passion for aligning business goals with cutting-edge technology solutions? If so, our Enterprise Architect role could be the perfect fit for you!
As an Enterprise Architect, you'll translate complex technical concepts into business-relevant insights, designing and maintaining the architectural blueprints that ensures our IT capabilities are scalable, secure, and aligned with our long-term business strategy. You'll bridge business goals and technical solutions, enabling scalable, secure, and future-ready digital transformation.
Challenges you will work on:
In this exciting and strategic role, you will:
* Translate business strategies into actionable IT architecture and roadmaps.
* Define and maintain enterprise architecture standards, principles, and governance.
* Design and oversee implementation of enterprise-wide IT solutions.
* Guide and review major IT projects for architectural compliance and business value.
* Evaluate emerging technologies and assess their fit for SAS's strategic direction.
* Support technology transitions and transformation initiatives.
* Communicate architectural vision to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
* Identify and manage risks related to IT architecture and technology investments.
* Monitor and improve performance and scalability of the IT landscape.
* Work closely with business leaders, IT leadership, partners, and project teams.
* Represent SAS in architecture forums and external technology partnerships.
The Team
As part of our newly created Office of the CIO in Digital & IT, you will be part of a high-performing and diverse team composed of talented professionals from various backgrounds. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed. You'll work closely with other enterprise architects as strategic advisors to leadership and business stakeholders, as well as product owners, delivery teams domain and solution architects across SAS. Everyone in the team will contribute to the enterprise architecture framework and ensure it's adoption across Digital & IT and influence IT investment decisions and architectural alignment across projects & initiatives.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* University degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
* TOGAF or equivalent enterprise architecture certification preferred.
* 8+ years in IT architecture roles, with at least 3 years in enterprise architecture.
* Proven experience aligning IT with business strategy in complex organisations.
* Strong background in designing and implementing enterprise-scale solutions.
* Deep understanding of enterprise architecture frameworks (e.g., TOGAF, Zachman).
* Excellent communication and stakeholder management abilities.
* Knowledge of cloud platforms, integration patterns, and modern IT ecosystems.
* Strategic thinking with a practical execution mindset.
* Commitment to work from the office 3 days per week.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
