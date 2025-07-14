Enterprise Architect - Vehicle Software Factory
2025-07-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
At Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology, our mission is to provide the best development toolchain in the automotive business for our Software Developers in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. And in this way, we can bring new products to the market quicker than our competition. We believe that working with software is a creative process and it should be fast! The engineers should focus on the technical challenges of our products and not the shortcomings of our development tools or processes.
What you will do
In Vehicle Software Factory there are three Enterprise Architects today. You will join the team where we ensure compliance with architectural guidelines and security policies. We also ensure the soundness of that architecture by supporting architectural governance. You will also proactively engage with business stakeholders to understand their roadmaps. From there, you'll translate them into architectural solutions, clearly articulating the business value of key design choices.
Additional responsibilities:
• Act as E2E responsible architect within the Vehicle Software Factory.
• Ensure that existing and future system design solutions are aligned with our in-vehicle target architecture and meet functional, non-functional, and security requirements.
• Support and guide ongoing projects in the domain with advice and direction regarding implementation, configuration, integration, and so on.
• Act as a translator between business requirements/needs and the technical solution/realization.
• Budget awareness.
• Keep our information model correct and updated.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who can act as the Rosetta Stone, bridging the gap between the engineering and IT worlds. With strong communication and networking skills, you have a deep understanding of how system components interact and fit together, and the ability to translate complex concepts into practical IT solutions.
Your engineering background gives you an insight into the challenges faced by engineers, designers, and testers, while your focus now lies in applying IT solutions to enhance and optimize this environment. You stay current with the latest technological trends and can bring theory into practice, ensuring that solutions are both innovative and effective.
You excel at managing stakeholder relationships, driving discussions, and ensuring results. Self-driven and proactive, you take the initiative to move projects forward, facilitate workshops, and achieve meaningful outcomes. As part of our small, close-knit team, you'll collaborate with experts to model IT systems and create impactful solutions.
With over 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, you have expertise in:
• Modern cloud architecture
• Information modeling
• IT solution architecture and strategy
What's in it for you?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
