Enterprise Account Executive - Public Sector
Benify AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Benify is a globally recognized HR tech company dedicated to delivering top-notch benefits through its rewards platform. With an internationally diverse team of 500+ Benifyers across 6 countries, we are successfully collaborating with around 1500 customers and meeting the needs of close to two million users worldwide. Our mission is all about empowering individuals, supporting them to realize their full potential while promoting an engaging and sustainable work atmosphere where everyone is included and valued -"Because People Matter". Enterprise Account Executive - Public Sector Are you a dynamic professional with a proven track record in sales and a deep understanding of the Public Sector? Do you have a strong network and the ability to navigate complex procurement processes? Then we have an exciting opportunity for you!
We are looking for an Enterprise Account Executive to focus on the Public Sector, where you will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with Public Sector customers, driving sales processes, and ensuring compliance with public procurement regulations. You will play a key role in identifying opportunities, leading tenders, and negotiating contracts to drive business growth.
This is your chance to become a key player in reshaping the employee benefits technology landscape and be part of an innovative and dynamic team that continues to grow! In this role you will also:
Develop and execute strategic sales plans to expand business within the public sector.
Prospect and target potential customers, leading to effective meetings and engaging software demonstrations.
Conduct pre-sales activities, implementing marketing strategies, showcasing software demos, and creating compelling business cases.
Identify customer needs and craft strategic solutions that align with their business objectives.
Manage the full sales cycle, from contract negotiation to closure.
Ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements in public procurement.
Actively participate in marketing and pre-sales events, webinars, and customer-related activities.
Personal Attributes We are seeking someone with a results-driven approach to sales, who genuinely enjoys understanding customer needs. You should excel at independently managing your time in a self-leading role and possess exceptional relationship-building skills crucial for closing deals with customers. You are curious and embrace creative thinking, employ multi-channel communication, and use data-driven strategies to think innovatively. Your strong problem-solving mindset, coupled with a results-oriented approach, is key.
We also see that you have:
Several years of experience in sales, specifically within the Public Sector.
A strong network within public institutions and an ability to leverage existing relationships.
Proven track record of managing public procurement processes and winning tenders.
Experience in technology or IT sales.
Excellent negotiation and communication skills.
Native-level Swedish proficiency (spoken and written).
Fluency in English (spoken and written).
It's an extra if you also have...
Experience in benefits tech (SaaS)
Experience working with a defined Sales Methodology- MEDDIC, Challenger etc
A Bachelor's degree in Business Economics, Human Resources or similar
What We Offer:
A dynamic and collaborative work environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
The chance to make an impact by working with public institutions and contributing to meaningful projects.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Generous wellness allowance or health budget
30 days vacation
Pension
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
Workation - possibility to work abroad within EU .
If you want to know more about what it's like to work at Benify, please check out our careers pagehere. Practical Information Start:The search for the perfect fit starts now! Extent:Full-time, 100% Location:Stockholm
We encourage you to apply by submitting your CV and/or LinkedIn profile using the application form below. Constant application screening implies our search may end before the last application date, so hurry!
