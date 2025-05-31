enior Strategic Buyer
2025-05-31
We are looking for a Senior Strategic Buyer for a company in Gothenburg. Start mid August, 1 year contract to begin with.
We're looking for a seasoned Strategic Buyer Expert to lead sourcing and cost optimization initiatives across key commodities. In this role, you'll drive segment strategy, manage supplier relationships, and support transformation efforts in digitalization and sustainability.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead strategic sourcing and cost reduction projects
Develop and implement commodity strategies
Manage supplier relationships and continuous improvement programs
Negotiate contracts and support supplier onboarding
Monitor market trends and pricing dynamics
Collaborate with internal teams to define sourcing needs and service levels
Partner with internal stakeholders to identify sourcing needs and define service levels
Requirements:
Fluency in both Swedish and English
Strong analytical and stakeholder management skills
10+ years of experience in sourcing or procurement
Preferably experience in:
Indirect purchasing
Automotive industry - Buyer of Company cars
Financial and cost analysis
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is mid August, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Incluso AB
