Engineering Team Leader to Organic Response!
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-09-19
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Linköping
, Finspång
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Vimmerby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dedicated People Person who is passionate about contributing to others' development? Do you want to lead a driven team working with the latest technology, developing modern cloud solutions within IoT? Keep reading!
Organic Response offers high-quality solutions within luminaires, lighting control, and IoT. They focus on delivering sustainable solutions that promote energy efficiency and enhance people's experiences in built environments. Organic Response is an innovative company and part of the Fagerhult Group. They offer a positive and motivating atmosphere characterized by collaboration and innovation.
The company is now growing and is looking for an Engineering Team Leader for the team in Linköping. We are looking for someone who shares their passion for both people and development and who wants to enable good collaboration and results in the team. Is that you?
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Engineering Team Leader at Organic Response, you will develop and lead a cross-functional team of seven employees. The team includes Fullstack Developers, App Developers and Quality Engineers. In your role, you will focus on leadership, the team, and the employees, where you contribute to creating the right conditions by, among other things:
Leading the agile development work
Coaching and developing the employees
Being responsible for the team's roadmap
Developing innovative and efficient work methods and processes
Engaging in close collaboration with other parts of product development within the organization
WHO ARE YOU?
We are looking for someone who is passionate about and energized by people. You thrive when working closely with your team and building a warm and open culture based on collaboration, strong trust in the individual, and ownership. We believe you enjoy working with others, both locally and with colleagues and contacts within and outside the organization. Therefore, we place great importance on you being communicative and social as a person. You speak and write fluent English, and Swedish is a merit but not a requirement.
To succeed in the role, we believe you have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering or a similar field. After that, you have gathered a total of six years of experience in software development, of which at least 1-2 years in a leadership position, for example as a Team Leader. Through your experience, you have acquired good tools to motivate your team and contribute to each individual achieving their full potential. To be able to assist and contribute to decision-making in the development work, you need to have a good technical understanding as well as experience in Organic Response's Tech Stack, which includes:
Development in Java and Spring
Mobile app development, preferably in Flutter
Cloud development, preferably in AWS
It is also meritorious if you have an understanding of cybersecurity, DevOps, and experience in developing robust and sustainable solutions.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Fagerhult Group consists of 14 companies represented in Sweden, Europe and Australia. Organic Response is one of two technology companies that develop Smart Lighting, with about 40 employees, of which 15 are based in Linköping. The company lives and breathes its core values, which are to see opportunities, be curious, engage together and to aim high.
Organic Response has developed a wireless intelligent lighting control system that delivers first-class lighting experiences while reducing energy consumption, lowering costs and meeting sustainability goals. The sensor nodes in the system are always active, not only to detect human presence but also to collect and store data about their location, light conditions and energy consumption. The system is configured through a custom-built cloud-based portal and app. A secure and open API interface provides the opportunity to integrate the system into a broader ecosystem, allowing for expanded use of smart technology.
Welcome with your application! Since Organic Response is an international company, we request that your application is in English.
OTHER INFORMATION
Setup: Employment directly with Organic Response. A-hub is assisting with the recruitment process, and for any questions, please contact Sebastian Dejler at sebastian@a-hub.se
or Love Fransson at love@a-hub.se
Location: Organic Response office in central Linköping, with the possibility of a flexible hybrid setup.Start: Immediately or by agreement. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Love Fransson love@a-hub.se 0733123801 Jobbnummer
8909821