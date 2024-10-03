Engineering Quality Manager - 456538
2024-10-03
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Engineering Quality Manager in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your production expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Peter Andersson (Site Quality Director) you will be to support the Engineering Team to ensure that the deliveries from the site is the right quality level.
We'll look to you for:
Making sure that Engineering standards are well known and applied:
Alert in case of deviation,
Manage corrective actions when necessary,
Propose improvements when relevant,
Manage Engineering Quality audits.
Improving Quality Engineering standards with the return of experience:
Manage no recurrent list top issue and check recurrence in project execution,
Lead REX committee and integrated return of experience in Engineering standards and golden rules.
Ensuring that Tender Design Review and Tender Gate Review are implemented, monitored, and maintained.
Optimize DFQ checklist for Engineering deliverables and Design Review,
Implement REX in the DFQ checklist for Engineering deliverables and the Design Review checklist.
Attend and prepare Tender Gate Review and product development
Managing the assurance of the quality of Metier Engineering deliverables:
To check the quality status of Engineering deliverables including REX
Support GR preparation regarding Engineering scope,
To assure the quality of Engineering Supplier (engineering sub-contractors).
To link engineering and manufacturing engineering (design for manufacturing).
Deploy process/product FMEA: critical Characteristics
Making sure that Design Reviews are efficiently held:
Challenge and check the consistency of the Design Review vs Project Risks,
Make sure that DR are well prepared and fueled GR process,
Follow the action plan and update the Design Review status.
Managing Engineering Quality issues:
Make sure that the problem-solving process is properly applied and meets the objectives,
Make sure that the Engineering team is included in the Customer issues solving process (if needed).
To Update Quality Engineering KPIs, and propose action plans for improvement when necessary.
Propose and follow up action plans for improvement
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master degree in Engineering (electromechanical, electrical, material, mechanical...) or equivalent
Experience in managing Quality tools and problem-solving tools.
Knowledge of the railway industry (norms, certifications...) would be an asset
Fluent English, and Swedish would be an asset
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
