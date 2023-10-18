Engineering Manager Paint Shop and Upholstery at Concept Centre
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
We share a rich and purposeful heritage and even bolder future ambitions to match. Since 1927, we have created world-changing innovations: The modern seatbelt, the side impact protection system, the pedestrian detection system, to name just a few. Today, Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected premium car brands, preparing for a new future that will be all-electric and connected. Our proud history of innovation is the result of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive Volvo Cars community, grounded in a shared passion for protecting people and our planet. For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits.
It's all about people
We have always prioritized people in everything we do. Curiosity about others' needs is key to create safe, personalized, and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share our respect for human-centered innovation, you'll thrive here. Surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference. We are people who care about other people.
Volvo Cars is moving towards an exciting major technology transformation where we are collaborating with technology leaders all over the world, large and small - to help transform the company into a leading personal mobility provider and become a fully electric car company by 2030.
Concept Center is leaping towards an exciting future, and we are now looking for our next great leader within Prototype Build & Verification. You will inspire, engage, and lead the Paintshop & Upholstery Workshop Team to success!
Looking for outstanding opportunity to develop your skills and grow as a professional? Then we have the mission for you!
What we offer
The department Prototype Build & Verification is responsible for R&D: s prototype builds and the verification environment. The Prototype Build and Verification consist of different facilities such as logistics, Pilot Plant Assembly, Concept Centre, Laboratories, Proving Ground and Measurement Technology and Calibration.
At Concept Centre we manufacture and develop a wide range of products that benefit our customers all over the Volvo Cars organization. From full scale prototype cars for evaluating ergonomics, aerodynamics, safety, and design, to smaller projects in all categories, we have the capability to plan, design, engineer and produce prototypes and rigs using several manufacturing methods.
Concept Center is a section that consists of a total of 130 colleagues divided into 5 specialized groups. The Paintshop & Upholstery with its 20 employees is an important part, located in the PVÖ and Design building at Volvo Torslanda.
What you'll do
We are now looking for our next committed and collaborative colleague who is eager to join us!
You will lead The Paintshop and Upholstery Team and work in close collaboration with colleagues in the department, company, collaboration partners and external suppliers.
Your key responsibilities will be to lead the team in a challenging environment where you will be contributing by developing both the teams and the facilities capabilities and demands according to cycle plan. You will ensure a safe working environment and build the right competencies and resources.
What you'll bring
We believe you have proven leadership skills in mentoring and developing teams and individuals. You have experience in leading change and complex areas in a performance focused environment, and it's meritorious to have experience in surface & treatment processes. A Technical Education, as a minimum a B.Sc. degree in a relevant field or other relevant knowledge within conceptual development. Further you also need to have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English (both verbal & written).
On a personal level you are without prestige and enjoy working in a high pace and fast-changing business. You embrace changes in an enthusiastic, open-minded, and innovative way. You are courageous in your leadership, and a good listener who coaches, challenges, and inspires your Team with an ambition of bringing out the best in your colleagues. Together with these personal characteristics you also have strong collaboration skills making it easy for you to build trust and to communicate in a transparent and concise way.
We believe that your enthusiasm is contagious and that you are truly motivated by creating new solutions together with your engaged team.
Please apply for this no later than 5th of November 2023 but we will be reviewing incoming applications on an ongoing basis. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
