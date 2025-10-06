Engineering Manager, Fiction Factory
2025-10-06
Your role within our Kingdom
Day to day, you'll work closely with our game engine development teams to deliver a compelling product offering to our internal game teams. To do this, you will build trust and a good work relationship with our product manager, agile team coach, QA analysts, product advocates, technical director and developers, ensuring there is enough room for them to operate and be held to account.
As an Engineering Manager you'll be responsible for:
Coach and empower your team so they can excel in building great software, grow in their career and provide goals and feedback toward best performance.
You will have an agile and servant approach to leadership and believe in autonomy and self-improvement. You will lead a team of engineers, QA analysts and product advocates through hiring, coaching, mentoring, feedback and hands-on career development.
Work with the recruiting team to attract, onboard, and retain diverse top talent and identify needs within the different teams for them to deliver their missions.
Identify and challenge any performance issues in the teams preventing them from reaching the best outcome and you will work closely with the rest of leadership to identify needs and suggest paths of improvement in the organization.
Skills to create thrills
You thrive when developing great people and teams, not just great software and products. Ability to inspire, grow, lead and manage a team to high performance standards.
You have experience managing teams, and have successfully solved many of the tough organisational challenges that follow. You will be comfortable managing teams of 10 to 20 people.
You demonstrate strong verbal/written communication and interpersonal skills.
Bonus points
You have experience in customer focused development.
