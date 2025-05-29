Engineering Manager Dairy and Beverage
2025-05-29
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are now looking for an Engineering Manager Dairy & Beverage who will Lead a multi-disciplinary team of approximately 20 technical specialists responsible for order delivery within Projects & Engineering in Lund.
The position is permanent and based in Lund. Some travelling is required.
What you will do
Provide adequate competence and capacity in all technical areas to execute order engineering, product development and life cycle activities
Responsible for development and allocation and of resources to order teams in coordination Project Management and Planning
Ownership of mechanical, process and automation specifications to ensure robust and fit-for-purpose production solutions to our customers
Responsible to drive productivity and flexibility of resources
Responsible for optimizing resource footprint and collaboration with Development & Quality team
Competence development and people management within area of responsibility
We believe you have
Excellent people management and informal leadership skills (at least 3 years as people leader)
Good knowledge of LFS product portfolio, working processes and tools
Good knowledge of Agile and Product Creation process
Good conflict management skills and ability to collaborate with internal/external stakeholders
Change management skills, structured and organized
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 30 June, 2025
Questions about your application contact Ilona Szoke at ilona.szoke@tetrapak.com
To know more about the position contact Mats W Andersson at +4646363878
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
