Engineering Manager
Benifex Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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, Stockholm
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Who are Benifex? 💚💜
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in. 🚀
Why should you apply? 🌟
• Lead two high-impact engineering teams working on the core of our platform, where your work directly influence product delivery and customer value.
• Join a collaborative software engineering community across the Nordics and UK, where you'll shape ways of working and drive continuous improvement together.
• Be empowered to take ownership - this is a role for someone who thrives on autonomy, proactivity, and making tangible improvements.
• Work with experienced, high-performing engineers in a complex product environment that offers both technical and organisational challenges.
• Play a key role in driving adoption of modern practices including AI-enabled ways of working and scalable engineering processes.
• Work for a profitable, fast-growing market leader in the online reward and employee benefits space.
Great benefits:
🧠 ITP1 pension.
❤️ Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings.
📝 Collective agreement.
💸 Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
🤸 Generous wellness allowance.
✈️ 30 vacation days / year.
💰 Referral bonuses.
🌟 Enhanced parental pay.
🙂 Volunteer Days – two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Role Overview 🚀
As an Engineering Manager at Benifex, you will lead two software engineering teams of five engineers each, responsible for critical parts of our platform. One team is based in Gothenburg, where you will have full people management responsibility, while the other is a nearshore team in Poland where you will own delivery and performance. You will drive delivery, coach teams to improve performance, and ensure smooth collaboration across this distributed setup. This is a senior leadership role with a strong focus on people, delivery, and continuous improvement. Success in this role means proactively identifying opportunities, removing bottlenecks, and enabling your teams to consistently perform at their best.
Responsibilities 🤘
• Lead and develop two engineering teams, ensuring strong delivery performance, clear accountability, and continuous improvement across teams.
• Act as first escalation point for engineers, guiding work, estimations, removing blockers, and supporting day-to-day delivery.
• Own delivery outcomes across teams, tracking progress, velocity, and ensuring commitments against roadmap and goals are met.
• Partner closely with Product Managers and Tech Leads to align on roadmap, priorities, and execution.
• Coach engineers and tech leads, providing feedback, supporting growth, and strengthening overall team capability.
• Drive agile ways of working, ensuring effective ceremonies, strong execution, and continuous improvement while balancing team autonomy.
• Standardise and evolve engineering practices and processes (e.g. code quality, ways of working) together with other Engineering Managers.
• Facilitate collaboration across distributed teams, including nearshore delivery responsibility, and reduce dependency on key individuals through knowledge sharing.
• Use OKRs, metrics, and delivery tracking to measure quality, performance, and progress.
• Champion adoption of AI and modern tooling to improve engineering efficiency and effectiveness.
• Recognise achievements and milestones to build engagement, morale, and a strong team culture.
What are we looking for? 🔎
• Proven experience as an Engineering Manager with strong leadership seniority and a track record of building and leading high-performing engineering teams.
• Strong people leadership skills, including coaching, performance management, feedback, and the ability to build trust and motivation in teams.
• Experience leading engineering teams with a focus on delivery, continuous improvement, and measurable results.
• Strong technical understanding, ideally from a software engineering background, with ability to translate product requirements into team plans, capacity, and execution.
• Solid understanding of Agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban), including sprint planning, estimation, task breakdown, and iterative delivery.
• Ability to drive engineering quality, including high coding standards, maintainability, testing practices, and prevention of technical debt.
• Collaborative and empathetic leadership style with strong communication skills and ability to work closely with engineers, tech leads, product managers, and other stakeholders.
• Strong interest in modern engineering practices, including Generative AI (Prompt Engineering, Fine Tuning, RAG) and adoption of AI/tools to improve efficiency.
• Passion for product and quality, with a focus on both why we build (user value) and how we build (engineering standards and excellence).
Please note: Our recruitment process will begin in mid-to-late August, once the hiring team has returned from their summer holidays. We appreciate your patience and look forward to reviewing your application.
We look forward to receiving and reading your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8050851-2096057". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benifex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://careers.benifex.com
Masthamnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
413 29 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Benifex Jobbnummer
9999206