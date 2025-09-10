Engineering Manager
Ready for a new challenge? We offer:
We offer a culture built on trust, collaboration and creativity, where teams thrive and grow. With an entrepreneurial spirit, we embrace new ideas, take risks, and continuously seek smarter solutions together.
In our fun and inclusive workplace, you'll have the chance to guide talented engineers and shape a global company expanding into new markets. Backed by modern tech serving hundreds of millions of impressions daily, we're scaling fast - and your experience will help us reach the next level.
Are You + Bannerflow = True? Now, we are looking for an Engineering Manager who will inspire, lead, and grow one of our software engineering teams consisting of 5-8 members. You will lead your team in their daily work and have staff responsibility while staying in touch with technology to provide technical leadership. You will lead and coach your agile team, taking end-to-end responsibility for the quality and well-being of our services, both when building new features and in production, and report directly to our CTO. In the role of an Engineering Manager, you will:
Grow a healthy, collaborative engineering culture in line with the company values
Play a key role in helping us continue attracting, developing, and retaining great engineering talent
Drive continuous improvement focusing on quality in your team and across teams
Prioritize and optimize for the highest speed in execution while maintaining good quality
Advocate and advance modern, agile software development practices and help develop and evangelize great engineering and organizational practices
Work closely with other engineering managers and development teams to create great software
So, what are we looking for?
5 years of experience in managing successful team deliveries in roles like product owner/manager, scrum master, or tech lead
Strong leadership and communication skills and experience in fostering a collaborative engineering culture, with a people-first approach
Ability to inspire, coach, and mentor team members to help them reach their full potential
Passion for agile software development practices and modern engineering methodologies, bonus if you have experience as a developer!
Fluent in English and Swedish and eligible to work in Stockholm full-time without restriction
A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, project management or a related field
Why join us? At Bannerflow, we value passion, collaboration, and challenge. You'll play a key role in driving innovation in Ad Tech while shaping a strong and engaged team culture. We offer a competitive package with pension, health benefits, parental leave top-up, and more-plus a fun workplace with hackathons, padel, and Friday beers. We welcome diverse backgrounds and experiences, and believe inclusion makes us stronger.
If you're passionate about leadership, agile ways of working, and staying close to technology, we want you in our team! Ersättning
