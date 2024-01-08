Engineering Manager
Talga AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Luleå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Luleå
2024-01-08
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Talga AB i Luleå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The future is green, and we are moving quickly there. Talga enables this movement by establishing a sustainable, vertically integrated European source of advanced materials and battery anodes for the growing lithium battery industry. As the owner of natural graphite deposits of the highest quality in the world, access to clean Nordic renewable energy and streamlined production processes, Talga is uniquely positioned to become a key player in the growing green economy.
With operations in northern Sweden, R&D and sales in Great Britain, processing and distribution in Germany and the group's headquarters in Western Australia, Talga is a global company. The Talga group currently has around 60 employees.
Are you attracted by the opportunity to work as a key player in the delivery of our Vittangi Anode Project, Europe's first and only Anode factory? As an Engineering Manager at Talga you'll become a part of the journey towards making the world's most sustainable batteries and consumer products.
The Role
As a Engineering Manager you will be responsible for overseeing all engineering aspects of projects to ensure the design is delivered and commissioned.
Additionally, the Engineering Manager will be accountable for coordinating the communication and collaboration between engineering disciplines, as well as with construction, procurement, and contractors.
Product quality is paramount, and the Engineering Manager will ensure that the approved engineering designs comply with the required standards and specifications.
You will be a core member of Talga's project development team.
You will:
Coordination and supervision of engineering disciplines and relevant project stakeholders to define project specifications and ensure technical project execution
Technical representation to internal stakeholders, contractors, and vendors.
Monitor Talgas HSE, Quality policies and contractual obligations
Cost saving initiatives by proposing optimized technical solutions
Risk & change management, schedule preparation and execution, budget adherence
The role is based in Luleå. Traveling is needed to build up new production sites in Europe in the future. With the Vittangi Anode Project, travel to Vittangi on a regular basis are needed throughout the project and commissioning.
To succeed in the role, you must have:
At least 10-15 years of experience in the process industry, with demonstratable previous experience as Engineering Manager on large projects either on the client or consultant side of the industry.
You have an engineering degree, preferably mechanical, or other appropriate engineering qualification. Whilst experience from the Swedish/European process industry is essential.
It's important that you have inspiring leadership skills and the ability to motivate and guide people, the capability to make decisions and the ability to resolve complex problems. You have a high level of safety and quality awareness.
It's required that you have high communication skills in English since you will be working in an international environment. Swedish language skills would be beneficial, but not essential.
As a person you are:
The person we are looking for is driven, structured and committed. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You enjoy working in a fast-moving entrepreneurial and international context.
Application
The position is full-time and based in Luleå, Sweden. We handle applications continuously and the position can be filled during the application period, so send your application as soon as possible to: recruitment@talgagroup.com
We handle applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled during the application period, therefore, send in your application as soon as possible.
Applications close on 7 February 2025.
A sustainable culture
At Talga, our culture is actively built and lived by all employees.
With us, you will make an impact. We make decisions and take actions that have a strong positive effect. We act with intention and care to create products with a purpose for the companies that define the future.
You will be reliable. We are reliable and trusted to fulfill our commitments. We stick to our promises, no matter what. We stick to our principles and stay true to our vision to fulfill our mission and goals.
You will get to be inventive. We have an entrepreneurial spirit to find the better way. We apply original thinking to envision the ideal outcome. We are determined to make the better way a reality.
You will work transparently. We take full ownership of our business and provide visibility into our processes as we scale up and grow. We are responsible for our actions and have an obligation to strive for excellence in everything we do.
You will be in an environment where the ceiling is high, where empathy and humanity are cornerstones of how we work and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
We offer equal employment opportunities regardless of origin, skin colour, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, religion, nationality, ethnic background, functional variation and age.
For more information about working at Talga, visit www.talgagroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-07
E-post: recruitment@talgagroup.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Talga AB
(org.nr 559155-0677), http://www.talgagroup.com
Södra Kungsgatan 5B (visa karta
)
972 35 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Luleå, Sverige Jobbnummer
8375154