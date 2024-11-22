Engineering Manager - Remote Functions
2024-11-22
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Connected Experience is a unit within Engineering which includes Connectivity Platform, Infotainment, Car Cloud and Remote Functions, as well as HW and Mechatronics. The ART Remote Functions contribute to the overall connected experience of our customers. We build, provide, and operate a highly secure run-time ecosystem of products to remotely access the connected cars, including the Volvo Cars mobile app and digital key. Every day we make life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them remote access to the car from the comfort of their couch. With the app you can for instance start, heat and prepare the car for your trip by sending your destination to the car, either from your phone, tablet or your watch.
The team is primarily located in Gothenburg, Sweden (Lindholmen Office)
We are looking for an experienced Engineering Manager for our Digital Key Platform team. You will be working with a group of skilled engineers and suppliers who are currently engaged in development and roll-out of new digital key solutions.
What you'll do
You will take lead of our experienced teams working with digital key platform, ensuring test pipelines, release flow and great collaboration with our suppliers.
The team's tasks will span all the way from early concepts to rolling out large-scale and high-quality products. You will work with teams across the company, globe, and functions.
Role Description:
Managing an engineering team with crucial engineering processes and contributes to strategical decisions.
Job Responsibilities:
* Leadership and Direction: Communicate the actions needed to implement the function's strategy and business plan within the team; explain the relationship to the broader organization's mission, vision, and values; motivate people to commit to these and to do extraordinary things to achieve local business goals.
* Organizational Capability Building: Use the organization's formal development framework to identify the team's individual development needs. Plan and implement actions to build their capabilities. Provide training or coaching to others throughout the organization in own area of expertise to enable others to improve performance and fulfill personal potential.
* Performance Management: Manage and report on the performance of a substantial, diverse team; set appropriate performance objectives for direct reports or project/account team members and hold individuals accountable for achieving them; take appropriate corrective action where necessary to ensure the achievement of team/personal objectives.
* Engineering Solutions Design: Contribute to the design of engineering solutions; design the feasibility testing approach and supervise its implementation to support the development and validation of engineering solutions.
* Internal Client Relationship Management: Manage relationships with internal clients and act as a business partner to them, building high levels of professional credibility and mutual trust, and managing the deployment of appropriate internal and/or external resources to support in delivering business strategy and plans.
We are looking for an experienced software engineering manager, who have previously built and led software engineering teams. You have experience in people management, cross-functional collaboration, large-scale system design, and hands-on software development. You probably have a degree in Computer Science/Engineering or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. Strong people management, collaboration and communication skills are essential when working in a diverse and international setting. A good knowledge of the Swedish labour market is required as the role will involve hiring new staff.
You would bring an inclusive, communicative, team oriented, customer focused mindset. You are curious and continuously searching for new ways to develop. You are results driven, self-starter and pro-active. You have a hands-on approach to problems where you learn by doing.
