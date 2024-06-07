Engineer/Specialist - Process Engineer - Casting
2024-06-07
GKN Aerospace is one of the world's largest independent first tier suppliers to the global aviation
industry. With over 100 year's aerospace experience, we harness our considerable knowledge and
advanced manufacturing technologies to supply high-value, integrated assemblies in both metallic and
composite materials.
GKN Aerospace Sweden AB, with 2000 employees, is located in Trollhättan Sweden. GKN Aerospace
Sweden AB is a part of GKN Aerospace Engine Systems ("AES"). AES have 4,000 people working in
12 manufacturing sites in Sweden, Norway, USA and Mexico.
Tjänstebeskrivning
We are looking for a process engineer to provide engineering capability to Research and Technology
projects and Development Programs at GKN Aerospace Engine Systems in Trollhättan, Sweden.
The area of expertise Materials & Processes in GKN Design Organization serves all our different
market segments as required throughout the product lifecycle. Products within our responsibility
range from complete engine systems like the RM12 engine for the Gripen Fighter, stationary gas
turbines, space nozzles and turbines for the Ariane Group and structural components for our
commercial partners (RR, GE, Safran & P&W).
Overall, the department competence focuses on special processes and consists of the following:
casting, forging, sheet metal forming, thermal spray coating, chemical processes, machining and
additive manufacturing. Together we are 18 process engineers holding the roles of method
specialists in Engineering and Operations organizations.
Opportunities
You will join a team of experienced material and process engineers with wide and deep knowledge
on product development and implementation, and also control and optimization of manufacturing
processes in the aerospace industry. A team where co-operation, respect, inclusion and sharing are
important cultural principals.
In the first place, you will work on research and development projects under the supervision from
GKN casting process engineers and material engineers. In this role, you will work in conjunction with
external partners from industry and academia to identify and investigate in detail the technical
challenges to overcome to achieve GKN project objectives.
Later on, you will work in cross-discipline teams and cross-organizations with product development,
design changes and specialist support to production. You will also be working closely with GKN
Aerospace global commodity, Supplier Quality Engineers and Audit departments.
You will be able to grow your competences and develop you skills in process casting and high
temperature materials for aerospace engines. You will have the opportunity to share your ideas and
to challenge yourself every day.
In this open environment, you will work daily to ensure quality, delivery and more long-term to carry
out planned improvement assignments.
Key Responsibilities
• Technical responsibility on investment casting: support with specialist knowledge on
materials and processes in Research and Technology teams and Product Development teams,
perform data analysis, and contribute to technical reports and presentations.
• Drive maturation of technologies related to casting process as well as repair of castings &
assembly method of high temperature alloys (up to TRL6) in line with GKN strategies.
• Support the development work on standardization and process control by transferring
research findings into practical design rules (requirements & practices).
• Support to collect data to generate input to process simulations & review and give directions
to process simulation engineers
• Support to develop and maintain GKN research network in Sweden and abroad, as well as
the industrial supply chain to manufacture cast components for aerospace engines
applications.
• Participate in reviews and in-depth analyze of process data, including quality reviews of data
from current products & suppliersKvalifikationer
Required Qualifications:
• At least MSc degree in Materials Engineering or Manufacturing Engineering with
specialization in metallic materials or equivalent.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience from industry connected to manufacturing processes (casting processes, welding
processes, thermal treatment)
• Experience with aerospace materials such as Titanium alloys, Nickel-based alloys and ceramic
materials
• Interest or experience in simulation of manufacturing processes
• Training and/or experience in lean tools and techniques (Practical Problem Solving, A3,
FMEA)
• Experience of process control and quality work
• Good communication skills and ability to establish good relations
• Proficient in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing.
• Good organizational skills and attention to details
• Experience in writing technical report & scientific articles
• Ability to work independently and in multi-disciplinary teams
We expect Curiosity (think beyond rules and procedures safely), Innovation (Entrepreneur spirit and
flexible approach to solve challenges) and Ownership (taking responsibility within the team).
