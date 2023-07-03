Engagement Manager (721429)
2023-07-03
About this opportunity
We are now looking for an Internal Management Advisor - Engagement Manager; who will have the opportunity to work internally across the whole Ericsson Group, delivering break-through value through solving Ericsson's key challenges within the areas of Strategy, M&A, Operational Improvement and Execution of the group's key initiatives. Projects or programs done by Internal Management Advisors are ultimately aimed at improving group growth, profitability and/or capital effectiveness. Internal Management Advisors typically serve internal clients who are members of the Ericsson GLT, or their direct reports.
What you will do
Perform Business Development
Drive Sales Engagements
Deliver Mgmt Consulting Projects
Drive Problem Solving
Perform Client Advisory
Develop Mgmt Consulting Practice Capabilities
You will bring
Excellent academic track record from globally recognized business or engineering schools. Minimum B.Sc., but typically more advanced degrees (M.Sc., Ph.D. or MBA).
Excellent command of business English.
Proven experience from external top management consulting firm and/or from internal management consulting projects for Ericsson's leadership team - minimum 4-5 years.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
