Energy Marshalling Lead
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Skövde
2024-08-21
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
As Energy Marshalling Lead you will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating all aspects of the electrical energy for project. I will be there to enforce the Kirby Group Engineering electrical safety rules.
Key responsibilities of the senior authorised person role I will be:
1. Ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations, standards, and guidelines in accordance with the electrical safety rules, standards, and procedures.
2. Managing and supervising a team of Authorised persons, delegating tasks to ensure project goals are met on time and to minimise risk as much as possible.
3. Implementation of the project electrical safety rules and risk management strategies to mitigate potential hazards and ensure the safety of all personnel involved in the project and minimise risk of equipment damage.
4. Providing training and guidance to team members on best practices and procedures to ensure compliance and electrical safety standards are met.
5. Switching and energising all systems across the project.
6. Isolating equipment from hazardous energy and creating safe working environments for all personnel across the project.
7. Assisting with commissioning where required.
8. Overseeing high risk activities to all systems such as load tests and stress tests. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8853569