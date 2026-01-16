Energy Management Engineer
2026-01-16
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Energy Management Engineer with a strong focus on climate control systems. You will be part of an Energy Management team working with development, integration, calibration, and verification of climate and thermal control software for next-generation automotive products. The role involves collaboration with global stakeholders to ensure strong system performance and energy efficiency.
Job Description
Develop, integrate, calibrate, and verify climate control and thermal management software.
Analyze and resolve complex software issues related to functionality, performance, and integration.
Work with model-based development to design, simulate, and generate control algorithms.
Perform software calibration, function validation, and bench/road testing.
Collaborate with stakeholders to optimize climate and thermal system performance and energy efficiency.
Requirements
Master's degree in Control Systems, Vehicle Engineering, Applied Physics, Mechatronics, or a related field.
5+ years of relevant automotive industry experience within climate & thermal systems.
Solid domain knowledge of climate & thermal systems (e.g., HVAC, battery cooling, powertrain cooling).
Good understanding of control theory (e.g., PID, state machines).
Experience analyzing and resolving complex software issues (functionality, performance, integration).
Model-Based Development experience using MATLAB/Simulink/Stateflow (incl. auto-code generation via Embedded Coder).
Embedded software development experience in C/C++.
Experience with software calibration tools such as INCA and/or CANape.
Experience in function validation and bench/road testing.
Process knowledge and quality assurance within software development.
Valid driver's license (B) and experience in vehicle testing and subjective evaluation.
Professional communication skills in English, spoken and written.
Nice to have
Experience with embedded auto-code workflows for HVAC and battery thermal management control.
Application
Application

Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
