End of line Engineer - Battery Production
2024-02-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Battery Production
The battery project consists of the series production of battery packs and VCB cabling as well as existing prototype production. It is a state-of-the-art production facility and one of the few within Europe to mass-produce battery modules for electric vehicles. We are in the middle of a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture and develop these into tomorrow's products in e-mobility.
Job description - Your mission
You will work as an End of Line Engineer in the Battery Module team who is responsible for planning, coordinating, and carrying out activities for new product launches, process changes, product changes, and quality improvements for End of Line equipment of the Battery Module line (High Volume Series Production). Your primary goal will be to ensure the quality and reliability of battery modules before they are delivered to customers. You will play a critical role in the production process by conducting comprehensive end-of-line tests to verify the performance, functionality, and safety of the battery modules.
Work tasks - Your responsibilities
The main responsibility in this role is to conduct the end-of-line tests on Battery Modules. You will need to collaborate with R&D to develop test plans and procedures. Another important work task is to define and procure the required test equipment, instrumentation, and data acquisition systems so that we can execute the tests effectively.
Examples of other responsibilities are:
Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution.
Ensure smooth running of Production.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including design engineers and technicians, to troubleshoot and resolve any issues or failures identified during the testing process.
Contribute to the development and improvement of quality control processes and procedures through working closely with the quality team and R&D.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of test procedures, results, and any modifications made to the testing process.
Collect and analyze test data using various tools and software systems.
Evaluate the results against defined specifications and standards to identify any deviations or anomalies.
Who we are looking for - Your profile
Since the person in this role will collaborate a lot with other functions, we are searching for a person who is very communicative, both in speech and in writing. We communicate both in English & Swedish, so good skills in English are required. Basic Swedish knowledge is required. Fluent Swedish is a plus.
You need to pay attention to details and you have strong analytical skills. Problem-solving and finding solutions are something you regard as nice challenges.
You have a higher technical education (Bachelors/ Masters degree) preferably in Electrical engineering or a related field
Experience in some of the below areas:
Basic understanding of battery technologies, electrical systems
Ability to use oscilloscopes, multimeters and other electrical test instruments to support troubleshooting
Experience in industrial engineering work.
Knowledge about Equipment's working method (PLC, Solenoid, Motor's working principle etc).
Experience of Scania's production technology processes is a plus
Experience with CAN communication (e.g. INCA, CANalyzer) is a plus
Exposure to PLC's and HMI's is a plus (Siemens or any other PLC)
Exposure to CATIA (or similar) is a plus
Ability to review electrical schematics and mechanical drawings
Scania - Your new employer?
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us. As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension, and flexible working hours.
More information
If you want to know more about the role, you are welcome to contact:
End of Line Engineer, Cecilia Mathe (cecilia.mathe@scania.com
) or
Apoorva Priyanka Ponnada (apoorva.priyanka.ponnada@scania.com
) or
Group Manager Soumya Dipta Das (soumya.dipta.das@scania.com
)
Application
Welcome with your application which should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of your degree diploma /certificates. Scania uses tests as part of the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews will be done during the application period. Please apply through our website scania.com/career as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-02-25.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
