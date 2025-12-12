Employee Executive Communications Support - World Leading Tech Company
2025-12-12
Ongoing, Temp-Team Sweden AB is supporting one of the world's leading global organisations in finding a Business Support - Internal Communications consultant for an onsite role in Stockholm.
This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to work close to senior leadership in an international environment and contribute to strong internal communication, employee engagement, and executive support. The role offers broad responsibility, exposure, and the chance to further develop your skills in internal communications and stakeholder coordination.
You will play a key role in ensuring that internal communications are clear, aligned, and engaging across the organisation.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will support senior leadership with executive communications by developing talk tracks, presentations, and briefing materials aligned with business priorities. You will plan and coordinate bi-monthly All Employee Meetings, including agendas, invitations, logistics, technical setup, PowerPoint presentations, and internal promotion.
You will also support leadership's digital engagement by coordinating content for internal and external platforms, sourcing and adapting relevant customer and business stories, and preparing materials for executive and leadership visits. In addition, you will coordinate internal initiatives on employee engagement, safety, recognition, and social impact, while managing and updating internal communication channels, including digital screens and internal platforms.
Requirements
Experience working with internal communications, executive communications, or business support within a large or international organisation
Strong ability to create clear, structured, and engaging communication for senior leaders and large employee audiences
Proven project management skills and the ability to translate strategy into execution
Experience working with internal communication platforms and digital engagement tools
Strong skills in Microsoft Office, especially PowerPoint, Outlook, and Word
High attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Cultural awareness and the ability to adapt messaging to local audiences
Eligible to work in Sweden
We can offer you
We offer attractive working conditions and a full-time consultant assignment with a world-leading global organisation known for its strong culture and employee focus. You will work on-site in Stockholm and have the opportunity to work closely with senior leadership in a professional and international environment.
Application
You will be employed by Temp-Team Sweden AB and work full-time at our client's location in Stockholm.
If this sounds interesting, please submit a targeted CV in English. We review applications continuously and will contact you if there is a match. Make sure your CV clearly reflects your experience related to the role.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Elnaz Memarian elm@temp-team.se
