Emission Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Kemistjobb / Finspång Visa alla kemistjobb i Finspång
2025-11-13
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
You'll spend your day working at the intersection of technology and sustainability. Your focus will be on emission measurements and mapping during gas turbine testing. You'll analyze and study emissions data to ensure compliance and performance, while also supporting our sales teams and customers with questions related to emission guarantees. Your work will help drive cleaner energy solutions and strengthen trust with our global partners.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Drive accurate emission monitoring by working with advanced measurement systems to track NOx, NH3, COx, and formaldehyde emissions at our engine test facilities.
* Contribute to sustainability through detailed Life Cycle Analysis, supporting cleaner energy solutions.
* Collaborate with certified emission measurement technology partners during customer witness tests to ensure transparency and compliance.
* Play a key role in the commercial process by supporting bids and contractual phases, negotiating customer guarantees, and building trust with stakeholders.
What You Bring
* You have completed master's degree in relevant engineering sciences OR bachelor's degree with equivalent work experience.
* Experience in emission measurement procedures and systems is advantageous.
* Opportunity to work on site in Finspång Monday to Friday every week, but at the same time there will be the opportunity to occasionally work from home.
* Good interpersonal and communication skills which will be required in explaining technical results to internal teams, customers, and during contractual discussions.
* Good ability to express oneself in speech and writing in English. Swedish is advantageous.
About the Team
Here you will join a welcoming team within R&D Test - the Measurement, Vibration, Acoustics and Emission department. We are a diverse team with a strong emphasis on work/life balance, group dynamics and learning from each other! You will work close to our products and in collaboration with engaged colleagues internationally specific to this domain. You will have interfaces with R&D combustion and performance engineers, bid and technical sales teams.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 284686 not later than 2025-11.27.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Ramya Menon on ramya.menon@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Johanna Sangrud on Johanna.sangrud@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-JS6 Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "284686". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9602999