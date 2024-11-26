Embedded SW Tester within R&D - Stockholm
2024-11-26
Your Role as an Embedded Tester/Test Developer:
You will work on assignments with our market-leading, mainly but not exclusively within the Automotive Industry, and be at the forefront of embedded testing, verification and validation.
Main responsibilities can include the following tasks:
• Review system or functional requirements
• Receive and test different SW release candidates
• Construct and run different test cases (PyTest, Python, C/C++ or MATLAB Simulink)
• Perform embedded testing, verification and validation in workbench or in HIL rigs
• Write and run different unit tests or other testcases (Python for scripting, automation, and testing to streamline development processes).
• Previously worked with both manual and automated testing, with e.g. GitLab's, Jenkins or Selenium.
• Write documentations.
Your Profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master of Science in Electronics, Mechatronics or Software, and have worked your way up in testing and verification of embedded systems for several years. You understand electronics, HIL rigs, and embedded development.
This allows you to communicate with parallel teams unhindered.
If you currently work as a senior tester, you enjoy working hands-on with verification and are used to training and supporting colleagues with new tools and applications.
To be successful in this role, we are looking for an individual who has:
• At least 4 years of proven experience in testing embedded domains.
• Experienced with constructing test cases.
• Experience with hardware-related programming and debugging, including JTAG and other debugging tools.
• You have experience in test framework development with PyTest
• Experience with version control systems such as Git and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
• Excellent writing and verbal English skills
• Bachelor's degree in relevant field
Strongly Meritorious:
• MATLAB and Simulink Experience
• ISTQB Certification
• Proven Test leader
Meritorious:
• Testing on a System Level.
• Basic understanding of C, C++
• Experience in DSPACE, JTAG
• Understanding of ASPICE or ISO 26262.
• Experience from Electrical Vehicles
• Familiarity with Automotive communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, and Ethernet.
• Experience of the consultant role in a European country
• Spoken and written Swedish
