Embedded SW Developer
2025-07-02
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through our offering - freight capacity as a service - we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today, we are a team of more than 500 people, and our award-winning technology is being deployed across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients include some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies.
As an Embedded Software Engineer within the Actuation SW Team at Einride you will be part of a team responsible for the low level control of our autonomous electric vehicles. The team is SW focused, but with a close relation to the hardware. Our main deliverable is an embedded software with realtime constraints, implemented in C, that translates high level commands into low level actuations on the vehicle. You'll be joining a top talent team of ambitious, creative, kind-hearted people who challenge conventional thinking, think big and aim for zero.
At Einride everyone is responsible for their work end to end, from development to production. You will help us improve developer happiness, our fearless development culture and acquire a deep understanding of your domain.
You will work with:
Designing technical solutions in collaboration with your colleagues
Write and review embedded software written in C for the target platform
Virtual testing/verification (unit tests, Simulation, HardwareInLoop and SoftwareInLoop)
Write and review technical requirements and verifications
Contribute during track days to verify the teams' software
We expect you to:
Have at least 2 years experience within embedded sw development
Be interested in growing technical competence within embedded systems
Communicate well in english
M.sc in relevant field (e.g. computer science, embedded systems, control theory, vehicle engineering, electrical engineering or similar)
Experience within any of the below is considered a bonus:
Development of safety critical systems
Agile development
System safety (ISO 26262)
Automotive communication technology and protocols (CAN, J1939 etc)
This is a full-time position based at our office in Gothenburg. Of course, we have a modern and hybrid set-up that allows you to partly work from home but our expectations is that you also are present at our office in Gothenburg.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role. This may include verification of education, employment history, any relevant professional certifications or other information that may be of our interest.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
