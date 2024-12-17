Embedded SW Developer
2024-12-17
We are looking for a skilled and motivated Embedded Developerr with experience in both hardware and software to join one of my clients in Lund.
For this position, you need to be onsite in Lund.
You have in total at least 4-5 years of experience in embedded development, preferably from automotive sector. Strong understanding of embedded systems, sensors, and communication protocols (e.g. CAN, Ethernet).
Familiarity with hardware equipment (e.g., oscilloscopes, multimeters, signal analyzers).
Languages: Python, C++ or Rust
Experience with CI/CD tools like Jenkins and GitLab CI to automate the testing process
Experience in hardware requirement verification
Excellent communication skills
Fluent in English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
